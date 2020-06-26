All apartments in Austin
2529 Elmont

2529 Elmont Drive
Location

2529 Elmont Drive, Austin, TX 78741
Riverside

Amenities

patio / balcony
gym
pool
air conditioning
ceiling fan
clubhouse
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
clubhouse
gym
game room
pool
bbq/grill
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/2d521eb018 ---- THE ULTIMATE IN COMFORT AND CONVENIENCE Lenox Boardwalk is a beautiful apartment home community nestled in the East Riverside Lakeshore Drive area, in Austin, Texas. Enjoy the convenience of being close to everything with easy access to I-35, downtown Austin, and East 6th Street. Shopping, restaurants, entertainment, and schools are only minutes away. For the outdoor enthusiast, Lady Bird Lake is just a hop, skip, and jump from Lenox Boardwalk. We have several uniquely designed floor plans with one and two bedroom options. You are sure to find the right fit for your lifestyle, with the apartment amenities that you deserve. Our features are second to none. Some items you will find at Lenox Boardwalk are high ceilings, balconies or patios, fully equipped kitchens, and select homes with a downtown view or private yard. We have something for everyone here at Lenox Boardwalk. From the moment you arrive, you&rsquo;ll feel like you&rsquo;ve come home. We have a large array of Community Amenities. As a resident, you will enjoy our two swimming pools, large two-level fitness center, rooftop terrace, clubhouse, game room and even our copy and fax services for business that needs to be addressed. Tour our community and see what makes Lenox Boardwalk the best apartment home community in Austin, TX.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2529 Elmont have any available units?
2529 Elmont doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Austin, TX.
How much is rent in Austin, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Austin Rent Report.
What amenities does 2529 Elmont have?
Some of 2529 Elmont's amenities include patio / balcony, gym, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2529 Elmont currently offering any rent specials?
2529 Elmont is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2529 Elmont pet-friendly?
No, 2529 Elmont is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Austin.
Does 2529 Elmont offer parking?
No, 2529 Elmont does not offer parking.
Does 2529 Elmont have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2529 Elmont does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2529 Elmont have a pool?
Yes, 2529 Elmont has a pool.
Does 2529 Elmont have accessible units?
No, 2529 Elmont does not have accessible units.
Does 2529 Elmont have units with dishwashers?
No, 2529 Elmont does not have units with dishwashers.

