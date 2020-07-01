Beautiful 2 bedroom/ 2 bath condo in the Tarrytown area. This condo has updates throughout the property with harwood/marble-look procelain title flooring. The bathrooms show wood-look title and channel sprout faucets. Must see today!!!
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 2520 Quarry Road - 1, Unit#206 have any available units?
2520 Quarry Road - 1, Unit#206 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Austin, TX.
How much is rent in Austin, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Austin Rent Report.
Is 2520 Quarry Road - 1, Unit#206 currently offering any rent specials?
2520 Quarry Road - 1, Unit#206 is not currently offering any rent specials.