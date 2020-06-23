All apartments in Austin
Find more places like 2519 Wickersham.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Austin, TX
/
2519 Wickersham
Last updated August 21 2019 at 4:30 AM

2519 Wickersham

2519 Wickersham Lane · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Austin
See all
Parker Lane
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

2519 Wickersham Lane, Austin, TX 78741
Parker Lane

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
business center
dog park
gym
pool
bbq/grill
cats allowed
dogs allowed
internet access
pet friendly
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/34eda3b09d ---- Deposit:0 Fees: App: $50 Admin: $400 Renters Insurance Req\'d Terms:6-14 mos Office Hrs:m-f 9-6 st 10-5 sn1-5 Pets:Cats:Yes Dogs:Yes No Max Wt Dog Park on site Dep:400nr fee Pet Rent: $20/mo School District:Del Valle Elem:Smith Mid:Ojeda High:Del Valle Exterior Amenities: Fitness center, Pool, Business center, Free WiFi Areas, Picnic area, Outdoor Grills, 2 Laundry rooms, School bus stop, Dog Park, Bus stop Interior Amenities: W/D connections, Walk-in closets, Garden/large tubs, Private patios/balconies, Cable ready, Hi-speed internet, High ceilings, Storage closet outside, Custom built-ins, Premium Countertops, Dishwashers, Garbage disposals, Fire places, Ceiling fans, Miniblinds, Microwaves, Frost free refrigerators

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2519 Wickersham have any available units?
2519 Wickersham doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Austin, TX.
How much is rent in Austin, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Austin Rent Report.
What amenities does 2519 Wickersham have?
Some of 2519 Wickersham's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2519 Wickersham currently offering any rent specials?
2519 Wickersham isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2519 Wickersham pet-friendly?
Yes, 2519 Wickersham is pet friendly.
Does 2519 Wickersham offer parking?
No, 2519 Wickersham does not offer parking.
Does 2519 Wickersham have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2519 Wickersham does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2519 Wickersham have a pool?
Yes, 2519 Wickersham has a pool.
Does 2519 Wickersham have accessible units?
No, 2519 Wickersham does not have accessible units.
Does 2519 Wickersham have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2519 Wickersham has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
7 Amenities That Will Make You Want to Rent Forever
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
Rental References for Your Apartment Application. Who to Select?
The Best Cities for Singles 2019
Top Cities For Cat Lovers
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Renaissance at North Bend
12345 Lamplight Village Ave
Austin, TX 78758
The Baxter at Westwood
10707 Lake Creek Pkwy
Austin, TX 78750
Grace Woods
3209 South Interstate 35 Frontage Road
Austin, TX 78741
The Landing at Double Creek Apartments
11301 Farrah Ln
Austin, TX 78748
The Copeland
2511 West Braker Lane
Austin, TX 78758
Hidden Timber Apartments
13359 Pond Springs Rd
Austin, TX 78729
Franklin Park
4509 E Saint Elmo Rd
Austin, TX 78744
Windsor Oak Hill
6701 Rialto Boulevard
Austin, TX 78735

Similar Pages

Austin 1 BedroomsAustin 2 Bedrooms
Austin Dog Friendly ApartmentsAustin Pet Friendly Places
Austin Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

San Antonio, TXRound Rock, TXKilleen, TXPflugerville, TX
New Braunfels, TXCedar Park, TXGeorgetown, TXSan Marcos, TX
Temple, TXLeander, TXKyle, TXUniversal City, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

North AustinRiversideWest Oak Hill
Pleasant ValleyDowntown AustinMilwood
East Oak HillWindsor Park

Apartments Near Colleges

Huston-Tillotson UniversitySaint Edward's University
Austin Community College DistrictConcordia University-Texas
The University of Texas at Austin