Home
/
Austin, TX
/
2518 Wickersham
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

2518 Wickersham

2518 Wickersham Lane · No Longer Available
Location

2518 Wickersham Lane, Austin, TX 78741
Parker Lane

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
business center
dog park
gym
pool
bbq/grill
cats allowed
dogs allowed
internet access
pet friendly
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/085060a09d ----
Deposit:0
Fees: App: $50 Admin: $400
Renters Insurance Req\'d
Terms:6-14 mos
Office Hrs:m-f 9-6 st 10-5 sn1-5
Pets:Cats:Yes Dogs:Yes
No Max Wt
Dog Park on site
Dep:400nr fee
Pet Rent: $20/mo
School District:Del Valle
Elem:Smith Mid:Ojeda High:Del Valle
Exterior Amenities: Fitness center, Pool, Business center, Free WiFi Areas, Picnic area, Outdoor Grills, 2 Laundry rooms, School bus stop, Dog Park, Bus stop
Interior Amenities: W/D connections, Walk-in closets, Garden/large tubs, Private patios/balconies, Cable ready, Hi-speed internet, High ceilings, Storage closet outside, Custom built-ins, Premium Countertops, Dishwashers, Garbage disposals, Fire places, Ceiling fans, Miniblinds, Microwaves, Frost free refrigerators

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2518 Wickersham have any available units?
2518 Wickersham doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Austin, TX.
How much is rent in Austin, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Austin Rent Report.
What amenities does 2518 Wickersham have?
Some of 2518 Wickersham's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2518 Wickersham currently offering any rent specials?
2518 Wickersham isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2518 Wickersham pet-friendly?
Yes, 2518 Wickersham is pet friendly.
Does 2518 Wickersham offer parking?
No, 2518 Wickersham does not offer parking.
Does 2518 Wickersham have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2518 Wickersham does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2518 Wickersham have a pool?
Yes, 2518 Wickersham has a pool.
Does 2518 Wickersham have accessible units?
No, 2518 Wickersham does not have accessible units.
Does 2518 Wickersham have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2518 Wickersham has units with dishwashers.
