Home
/
Austin, TX
/
2517 Wickersham
Last updated August 23 2019 at 4:25 AM

2517 Wickersham

2517 Wickersham Lane · No Longer Available
Location

2517 Wickersham Lane, Austin, TX 78741
Parker Lane

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
business center
dog park
gym
pool
bbq/grill
cats allowed
dogs allowed
internet access
pet friendly
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/1be4f9609d ---- Deposit:0 Fees: App: $50 Admin: $400 Renters Insurance Req'd Terms:6-14 mos Office Hrs:m-f 9-6 st 10-5 sn1-5 Pets:Cats:Yes Dogs:Yes No Max Wt Dog Park on site Dep:400nr fee Pet Rent: $20/mo School District:Del Valle Elem:Smith Mid:Ojeda High:Del Valle Exterior Amenities: Fitness center, Pool, Business center, Free WiFi Areas, Picnic area, Outdoor Grills, 2 Laundry rooms, School bus stop, Dog Park, Bus stop Interior Amenities: W/D connections, Walk-in closets, Garden/large tubs, Private patios/balconies, Cable ready, Hi-speed internet, High ceilings, Storage closet outside, Custom built-ins, Premium Countertops, Dishwashers, Garbage disposals, Fire places, Ceiling fans, Miniblinds, Microwaves, Frost free refrigerators

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2517 Wickersham have any available units?
2517 Wickersham doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Austin, TX.
How much is rent in Austin, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Austin Rent Report.
What amenities does 2517 Wickersham have?
Some of 2517 Wickersham's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2517 Wickersham currently offering any rent specials?
2517 Wickersham is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2517 Wickersham pet-friendly?
Yes, 2517 Wickersham is pet friendly.
Does 2517 Wickersham offer parking?
No, 2517 Wickersham does not offer parking.
Does 2517 Wickersham have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2517 Wickersham does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2517 Wickersham have a pool?
Yes, 2517 Wickersham has a pool.
Does 2517 Wickersham have accessible units?
No, 2517 Wickersham does not have accessible units.
Does 2517 Wickersham have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2517 Wickersham has units with dishwashers.

