2515 Allred Dr

Amenities
Lovely 3 bedroom, 2.5 duplex in a quiet cul-de-sac! This well maintained property features an wide-open floorplan and all hard flooring on first level. All bedrooms are located upstairs with spacious rooms, new carpet, and new paint. Laundry room located on second level. Washer & Dryer will be left in home as a courtesy to the tenant. With lots of natural light throughout, a very spacious backyard, and owner provided lawn care, this property won't last long!
** Video Walk-through Tour: https://youtu.be/WrVehFnHVTo **
THE IMPORTANT DETAILS
BEDROOMS: 3
BATHROOMS: 2.5
PARKING: Garage
NEIGHBORHOOD: South Austin
YEAR BUILT: 2007
WHY YOU WOULD LOVE IT HERE
- Close to everything!
- Spacious Bedrooms!
- Large master suite with garden tub and walk-in shower!
- Hard surface floors in main living areas
- Fully fenced back yard
- 2 car garage
OTHER THINGS YOU SHOULD KNOW
- No smoking on the property
- Pets are negotiable. Non-refundable pet fee is required.
- Application Fee is $50 per Adult
- $15 monthly MRA (property admin fee)
- Application Turn Around Time is 1-4 Business Days
- Security Deposit: One months rent (90% refundable)
Amenities: Cable-ready, Central Air, Garage (2 car), Garage Opener, Radiant Heating (Electric), W/D In Unit