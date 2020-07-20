All apartments in Austin
2515 Allred Dr
Last updated May 6 2019 at 7:33 PM

2515 Allred Dr

2515 Allred Drive · No Longer Available
Location

2515 Allred Drive, Austin, TX 78748

Amenities

Unit Amenities
air conditioning
bathtub
carpet
in unit laundry
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Lovely 3 bedroom, 2.5 duplex in a quiet cul-de-sac! This well maintained property features an wide-open floorplan and all hard flooring on first level. All bedrooms are located upstairs with spacious rooms, new carpet, and new paint. Laundry room located on second level. Washer & Dryer will be left in home as a courtesy to the tenant. With lots of natural light throughout, a very spacious backyard, and owner provided lawn care, this property won't last long!

** Video Walk-through Tour: https://youtu.be/WrVehFnHVTo **

THE IMPORTANT DETAILS

BEDROOMS: 3
BATHROOMS: 2.5
PARKING: Garage
NEIGHBORHOOD: South Austin
YEAR BUILT: 2007

WHY YOU WOULD LOVE IT HERE

- Close to everything!
- Spacious Bedrooms!
- Large master suite with garden tub and walk-in shower!
- Hard surface floors in main living areas
- Fully fenced back yard
- 2 car garage

OTHER THINGS YOU SHOULD KNOW

- No smoking on the property
- Pets are negotiable. Non-refundable pet fee is required.
- Application Fee is $50 per Adult
- $15 monthly MRA (property admin fee)
- Application Turn Around Time is 1-4 Business Days
- Security Deposit: One months rent (90% refundable)

Amenities: Cable-ready, Central Air, Garage (2 car), Garage Opener, Radiant Heating (Electric), W/D In Unit

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2515 Allred Dr have any available units?
2515 Allred Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Austin, TX.
How much is rent in Austin, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Austin Rent Report.
What amenities does 2515 Allred Dr have?
Some of 2515 Allred Dr's amenities include in unit laundry, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2515 Allred Dr currently offering any rent specials?
2515 Allred Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2515 Allred Dr pet-friendly?
Yes, 2515 Allred Dr is pet friendly.
Does 2515 Allred Dr offer parking?
Yes, 2515 Allred Dr offers parking.
Does 2515 Allred Dr have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2515 Allred Dr offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2515 Allred Dr have a pool?
No, 2515 Allred Dr does not have a pool.
Does 2515 Allred Dr have accessible units?
No, 2515 Allred Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 2515 Allred Dr have units with dishwashers?
No, 2515 Allred Dr does not have units with dishwashers.
