2515 Allred Dr

Lovely 3 bedroom, 2.5 duplex in a quiet cul-de-sac! This well maintained property features an wide-open floorplan and all hard flooring on first level. All bedrooms are located upstairs with spacious rooms, new carpet, and new paint. Laundry room located on second level. Washer & Dryer will be left in home as a courtesy to the tenant. With lots of natural light throughout, a very spacious backyard, and owner provided lawn care, this property won't last long!



** Video Walk-through Tour: https://youtu.be/WrVehFnHVTo **



THE IMPORTANT DETAILS



BEDROOMS: 3

BATHROOMS: 2.5

PARKING: Garage

NEIGHBORHOOD: South Austin

YEAR BUILT: 2007



WHY YOU WOULD LOVE IT HERE



- Close to everything!

- Spacious Bedrooms!

- Large master suite with garden tub and walk-in shower!

- Hard surface floors in main living areas

- Fully fenced back yard

- 2 car garage



OTHER THINGS YOU SHOULD KNOW



- No smoking on the property

- Pets are negotiable. Non-refundable pet fee is required.

- Application Fee is $50 per Adult

- $15 monthly MRA (property admin fee)

- Application Turn Around Time is 1-4 Business Days

- Security Deposit: One months rent (90% refundable)



Amenities: Cable-ready, Central Air, Garage (2 car), Garage Opener, Radiant Heating (Electric), W/D In Unit