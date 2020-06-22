All apartments in Austin
2513 Elmont Dr

2513 Elmont Drive · (512) 877-4008
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

2513 Elmont Drive, Austin, TX 78741
Riverside

Price and availability

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garage
walk in closets
gym
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
accessible
business center
carport
clubhouse
courtyard
elevator
gym
parking
pool
pool table
garage
internet access
Hey! I'm Amanda Virgin with Taco Street Locating. I'm a formerly deployed combat medic now helping find people find apartments in Austin! My team and I have helped hundreds of people find places to live in Austin. We're 100% free to work with, and we're excellent taco-recommenders. Make sure to visit out site for more info!

After a long gruesome battle where lots of bad things happened, you've finally conquered that new territory. Luckily, this was one of those situations where the people who are now your loyal subjects actually wanted you to depose their malevolently despotic dictator guy. So they're pretty pumped about having you as head honcho. In their appreciation, they built you a stupendous brand new building to live in, with all the modern first world amenities befitting of a benevolent ruler like yourself. They're right in the middle of putting in the finishing touches of your new castle, but it's ready to move into. What are you waiting for?

___________________________________________________________
Apartment Amenities

9-12Ft High Ceilings

All Electric Kitchen

Air Conditioning

Balcony or Patio

Bookcase

Built-in Desk

Cable Ready

Ceiling Fans

Central Heat and Air

Courtyard View

Dining Area

Downtown View

Dual Vanity

Entry Closet

Handicapped Accessible

Large Kitchen Island

Microwave

Oversized Patio

Pantry

Pool Views

Quartz Countertops in Kitchen and Bathroom

Refrigerator

Stand-up Shower

Two Balconies

Views Available

Walk-in Closets

Washer and Dryer in Unit

Wood Floors

___________________________________________________________
Community Amenities

Access to Public Transportation

Assigned Parking

Beautiful Landscaping

Billiards

Business Center

Cable Available

Clubhouse

Copy and Fax Services

Covered Parking

Disability Access

Easy Access to Freeways

Easy Access to Shopping

Elevators

Garage Parking

Gated Access

High-speed Internet Access

On-call Maintenance

On-site Maintenance

Private Yards Available

Public Parks Nearby

Rooftop Terrace

2 Shimmering Swimming Pools (1 with a Cabana)

State-of-the-art Multi-Level Fitness Center

 

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Covered lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2513 Elmont Dr have any available units?
2513 Elmont Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Austin, TX.
How much is rent in Austin, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Austin Rent Report.
What amenities does 2513 Elmont Dr have?
Some of 2513 Elmont Dr's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2513 Elmont Dr currently offering any rent specials?
2513 Elmont Dr isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2513 Elmont Dr pet-friendly?
No, 2513 Elmont Dr is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Austin.
Does 2513 Elmont Dr offer parking?
Yes, 2513 Elmont Dr does offer parking.
Does 2513 Elmont Dr have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2513 Elmont Dr offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2513 Elmont Dr have a pool?
Yes, 2513 Elmont Dr has a pool.
Does 2513 Elmont Dr have accessible units?
Yes, 2513 Elmont Dr has accessible units.
Does 2513 Elmont Dr have units with dishwashers?
No, 2513 Elmont Dr does not have units with dishwashers.
