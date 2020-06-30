2513 Ashley Way Available 01/01/20 3/2 w/ Office in South Austin - 3 bedroom, 2 full bath with office. Home has 2 car attached garage, storage shed and large deck off the back of the home. Available for January, pets okay.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 2513 Ashley Way have any available units?
2513 Ashley Way doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Austin, TX.
How much is rent in Austin, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Austin Rent Report.
Is 2513 Ashley Way currently offering any rent specials?
2513 Ashley Way is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2513 Ashley Way pet-friendly?
Yes, 2513 Ashley Way is pet friendly.
Does 2513 Ashley Way offer parking?
Yes, 2513 Ashley Way offers parking.
Does 2513 Ashley Way have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2513 Ashley Way does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2513 Ashley Way have a pool?
No, 2513 Ashley Way does not have a pool.
Does 2513 Ashley Way have accessible units?
No, 2513 Ashley Way does not have accessible units.
Does 2513 Ashley Way have units with dishwashers?
No, 2513 Ashley Way does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2513 Ashley Way have units with air conditioning?
No, 2513 Ashley Way does not have units with air conditioning.
