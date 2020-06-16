2510 Walsh Tarlton Ln

Amenities

Surely you must be joking Alex. This stunning hill country apartment with excellent views of the Bee Caves (yes, the cave with bees) must be a farce. There's absolutely no way this magical housing structure with stellar views can be available to inhabit by mere mortals such as myself at a highly reasonable rate. Do you mean that I can actually live out my insatiable country living desires while having cool first world luxuries like dishwashers that work and large basin gooseneck sinks. Alas, I can't imagine a world where I would be as cruel as to joke about this. It is quite real indeed. So you should definitely message me about learning more.



Apartment Amenities



Warm, modern materials, including gray wood cabinets and two-tone quartz countertops



Open kitchens with chef-style islands



Stainless steel appliances, including self-cleaning oven, side-by-side refrigerator with ice dispenser, microwave, and dishwasher



Garden tubs and walk-in showers with floor-to-ceiling tile surrounds



Dual vanities with ample dress space



Accent mosaic backsplashes



Spacious walk-in closets



Whirlpool washer and dryer included in all residences



Patios or balconies with Hill Country views



Google Fiber, AT&T or Grande high-speed internet



Nine- and-ten foot ceilings with expansive windows and views



Seattle Grey and walnut wood floors



Acousti-Mat sound underlayment



Townhomes with private courtyards and attached two-car garages



Smart-house technology, including Nest thermostats



Industrial-style brushed nickel kitchen faucets



Community Amenities



Designed by award-winning architecture, planning, and urban design firm JHP



Carpeted and conditioned hallways



Modern, landscaped pool courtyard and splash lounge with kitchen, grills and television



Multiple areas for outdoor cooking, dining, and entertaining



Natural-gas outdoor grills with Hill Country stone fire pit



Bocce court



Dog spa with bathing and grooming options



State-of-the-art fitness center with free weights and cardio machines



Yoga studio with spinning bikes and TRX equipment



Outdoor yoga and event lawn



Resident espresso lounge with Wi-Fi, printers, and PC and Mac computers



Resident lounge with television and private work areas



Business center with conference room and digital presentation capabilities



Controlled access to parking garage and all floors



On-site resident storage



Secure bicycle storage and bike shop



Car2go Parking



Reserved parking available



Near Capital Metro bus stop



