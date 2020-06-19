2510 Howellwood Wy - A

Amenities

on-site laundry dishwasher pet friendly garage air conditioning refrigerator

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher refrigerator Property Amenities on-site laundry parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

2 bedroom 2 bath with 1 car garage duplex in the Tanglewood District. Fenced in backyard, pets welcome but must be approved.

Fresh paint and new flooring prior to move in.

Unit has tenants please do not disturb or enter property without an agent.