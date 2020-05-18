Rent Calculator
Home
/
Austin, TX
/
2509 Del Curto Rd A
Last updated May 27 2020 at 10:46 AM
1 of 24
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
2509 Del Curto Rd A
2509 Del Curto Road
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Location
2509 Del Curto Road, Austin, TX 78704
South Lamar
Amenities
w/d hookup
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
parking
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
Can't beat the location of this duplex! Upgraded appliances, center island, high ceilings, and wood flooring throughout. Enjoy the master balcony, covered patio and fenced in backyard.
(RLNE5607840)
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 2509 Del Curto Rd A have any available units?
2509 Del Curto Rd A doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Austin, TX
.
How much is rent in Austin, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Austin Rent Report
.
What amenities does 2509 Del Curto Rd A have?
Some of 2509 Del Curto Rd A's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 2509 Del Curto Rd A currently offering any rent specials?
2509 Del Curto Rd A is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2509 Del Curto Rd A pet-friendly?
Yes, 2509 Del Curto Rd A is pet friendly.
Does 2509 Del Curto Rd A offer parking?
Yes, 2509 Del Curto Rd A offers parking.
Does 2509 Del Curto Rd A have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2509 Del Curto Rd A does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2509 Del Curto Rd A have a pool?
No, 2509 Del Curto Rd A does not have a pool.
Does 2509 Del Curto Rd A have accessible units?
No, 2509 Del Curto Rd A does not have accessible units.
Does 2509 Del Curto Rd A have units with dishwashers?
No, 2509 Del Curto Rd A does not have units with dishwashers.
