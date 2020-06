Amenities

24hr maintenance recently renovated pool air conditioning ceiling fan

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan recently renovated Property Amenities pool 24hr maintenance

You've stumbled upon one of the best values in Austin! Interior amenities include: Open Floor Plans Vinyl Plank Flooring Solid Wood Cabinets Two Tone Paint Air Conditioning Ceiling Fans Large Closets Pets Allowed Other great features include Sparkling Swimming Pool Gathering Tables Electronic Payments Emergency Maintenance Cable TV * Pricing and availability change daily. Call for the most updated information. * Images are representative of the property, not necessarily the unit.