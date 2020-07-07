Rent Calculator
Home
/
Austin, TX
/
2505 Willow St.
Last updated June 3 2020 at 10:34 AM
1 of 26
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
2505 Willow St.
2505 Willow Street
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Austin
Holly
Pet Friendly Places
Dog Friendly Apartments
Apartments with Parking
Location
2505 Willow Street, Austin, TX 78702
Holly
Amenities
in unit laundry
google fiber
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
google fiber
2/1 w/ Office - 2 bedrooms + bonus room, could be office or play room. No pets. Available Now!. Bedroom armoires provided. Gorgeous soft pine flooring, large kitchen, screen porch off back of house.
No Pets Allowed
(RLNE3184302)
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 2505 Willow St. have any available units?
2505 Willow St. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Austin, TX
.
How much is rent in Austin, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Austin Rent Report
.
What amenities does 2505 Willow St. have?
Some of 2505 Willow St.'s amenities include in unit laundry, google fiber, and patio / balcony. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 2505 Willow St. currently offering any rent specials?
2505 Willow St. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2505 Willow St. pet-friendly?
No, 2505 Willow St. is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Austin
.
Does 2505 Willow St. offer parking?
No, 2505 Willow St. does not offer parking.
Does 2505 Willow St. have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2505 Willow St. offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2505 Willow St. have a pool?
No, 2505 Willow St. does not have a pool.
Does 2505 Willow St. have accessible units?
No, 2505 Willow St. does not have accessible units.
Does 2505 Willow St. have units with dishwashers?
No, 2505 Willow St. does not have units with dishwashers.
