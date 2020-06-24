Fully Remodeled 2 bed 2 full bath unit. Granite counter tops with contemporary kitchen. All stainless appliances. Washer and Dryer included if needed. Beautiful vanities in bathrooms. Units come with a private backyard.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.
Does 2505 W Slaughter LN have any available units?
2505 W Slaughter LN doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Austin, TX.
How much is rent in Austin, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Austin Rent Report.
What amenities does 2505 W Slaughter LN have?
Some of 2505 W Slaughter LN's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2505 W Slaughter LN currently offering any rent specials?
2505 W Slaughter LN is not currently offering any rent specials.