2505 W Slaughter LN
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

2505 W Slaughter LN

2505 Slaughter Ln · No Longer Available
Location

2505 Slaughter Ln, Austin, TX 78748

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
dishwasher
recently renovated
stainless steel
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
in unit laundry
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
Fully Remodeled 2 bed 2 full bath unit. Granite counter tops with contemporary kitchen. All stainless appliances. Washer and Dryer included if needed. Beautiful vanities in bathrooms. Units come with a private backyard.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2505 W Slaughter LN have any available units?
2505 W Slaughter LN doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Austin, TX.
How much is rent in Austin, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Austin Rent Report.
What amenities does 2505 W Slaughter LN have?
Some of 2505 W Slaughter LN's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2505 W Slaughter LN currently offering any rent specials?
2505 W Slaughter LN is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2505 W Slaughter LN pet-friendly?
No, 2505 W Slaughter LN is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Austin.
Does 2505 W Slaughter LN offer parking?
No, 2505 W Slaughter LN does not offer parking.
Does 2505 W Slaughter LN have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2505 W Slaughter LN offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2505 W Slaughter LN have a pool?
No, 2505 W Slaughter LN does not have a pool.
Does 2505 W Slaughter LN have accessible units?
No, 2505 W Slaughter LN does not have accessible units.
Does 2505 W Slaughter LN have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2505 W Slaughter LN has units with dishwashers.
