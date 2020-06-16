2504 MANOR

Amenities

hardwood floors 24hr maintenance recently renovated bike storage bbq/grill courtyard

Unit Amenities hardwood floors recently renovated Property Amenities courtyard 24hr maintenance bbq/grill bike storage

Live only minutes from Cherrywood?s stylish restaurants and coffee houses and only blocks from the University of Texas, downtown Austin and Mueller shopping. Features and amenities include a BBQ/picnic area, bike racks, community courtyards, emergency maintenance and large pets are welcome! This updated interior features wood floors, contemporary fixtures and plenty of storage! * Pricing and availability change daily. Call for the most updated information. * Images are representative of the property, not necessarily the unit.