2503 Wickersham Ln

It's been a few weeks since you've moved into your wonderfully new modern apartment building and furnished it with the most tastefully selected collection of art and furnishings that would make even the most snooty of Interior Design Magazine critics blush with envy. The facebook invite for your inaugural house warming shindig has been sent. The cabinets are stocked with a highly curated collection of wines and spirits from far off corners of the world, the playlist has been meticulously chosen (ranging between Kanye and Yo Yo Ma). Surely enough, the knocks start bumping your door. In comes your close friends.

Your friend who you helped sell her company for millions, that best selling author who used you as his foreword, that friend whose the lead singer in that band which just headlined that big music festival, and always makes sure to hook you up with backstage passes, and that one guy with dreadlocks whose kinda weird but is for some reason hangs out in your orbit of friends. You just assume he's probably a yoga teacher. But then the next knock is different. It's more authoritative. You open the door, and it's Jay Z and Beyonce! The give you a warm hug, and a large bottle of Cognac, allegedly from the collection of Louis the XIV himself. Beyond them, you see a long line forming around the corner with a bouncer that somehow appeared to keep the peace. The line is full of famous athletes, musicians, entrepreneurs, and other cool people like the Dalai Lama.



Anyways, I'm just predicting what it's going to be like when you live here. It's not like I'm exaggerating or anything.



Apartment Amenities



Spacious Studios & 1 and 2-Bedroom Apartments



Granite Countertops



Stunning Views of St. Edward's & Downtown



Designer Fixtures



Vaulted Ceilings



Garden Tubs



Cable Ready



Fully Equipped Kitchens



Black Kitchen Appliances



Oversized Balconies



Extra Storage Space



Faux Wood Flooring



Cozy Fireplace



In-Home Washer & Dryer Connections



Community Amenities



Maintenance-Free Living



Sparkling Swimming Pool



Off-Leash Community Dog Park



Abundant Parking



Central Location



State-of-the-Art Fitness Center



Google Fiber-Equipped Community



Close to UT at Austin & Austin Community College



