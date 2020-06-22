2503 Wickersham Ln

Amenities
It's been a few weeks since you've moved into your wonderfully new modern apartment building and furnished it with the most tastefully selected collection of art and furnishings that would make even the most snooty of Interior Design Magazine critics blush with envy. The facebook invite for your inaugural house warming shindig has been sent. The cabinets are stocked with a highly curated collection of wines and spirits from far off corners of the world, the playlist has been meticulously chosen (ranging between Kanye and Yo Yo Ma). Surely enough, the knocks start bumping your door. In comes your close friends.
Your friend who you helped sell her company for millions, that best selling author who used you as his foreword, that friend whose the lead singer in that band which just headlined that big music festival, and always makes sure to hook you up with backstage passes, and that one guy with dreadlocks whose kinda weird but is for some reason hangs out in your orbit of friends. You just assume he's probably a yoga teacher. But then the next knock is different. It's more authoritative. You open the door, and it's Jay Z and Beyonce! The give you a warm hug, and a large bottle of Cognac, allegedly from the collection of Louis the XIV himself. Beyond them, you see a long line forming around the corner with a bouncer that somehow appeared to keep the peace. The line is full of famous athletes, musicians, entrepreneurs, and other cool people like the Dalai Lama.
Anyways, I'm just predicting what it's going to be like when you live here. It's not like I'm exaggerating or anything.
Apartment Amenities
Spacious Studios & 1 and 2-Bedroom Apartments
Granite Countertops
Stunning Views of St. Edward's & Downtown
Designer Fixtures
Vaulted Ceilings
Garden Tubs
Cable Ready
Fully Equipped Kitchens
Black Kitchen Appliances
Oversized Balconies
Extra Storage Space
Faux Wood Flooring
Cozy Fireplace
In-Home Washer & Dryer Connections
Community Amenities
Maintenance-Free Living
Sparkling Swimming Pool
Off-Leash Community Dog Park
Abundant Parking
Central Location
State-of-the-Art Fitness Center
Google Fiber-Equipped Community
Close to UT at Austin & Austin Community College