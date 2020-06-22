All apartments in Austin
Find more places like 2503 Wickersham Ln.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Austin, TX
/
2503 Wickersham Ln
Last updated May 27 2020 at 3:03 PM

2503 Wickersham Ln

2503 Wickersham Lane · (512) 877-4008
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Austin
See all
Parker Lane
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

2503 Wickersham Lane, Austin, TX 78741
Parker Lane

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Listanza

Report This Listing

Amenities

w/d hookup
google fiber
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dogs allowed
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
bathtub
extra storage
fireplace
furnished
granite counters
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
accessible
carport
dog park
gym
parking
pool
google fiber
yoga
Hey! I'm Amanda Virgin with Taco Street Locating. I'm a formerly deployed combat medic now helping find people find apartments in Austin! My team and I have helped hundreds of people find places to live in Austin. We're 100% free to work with, and we're excellent taco-recommenders. Make sure to visit out site for more info!

It's been a few weeks since you've moved into your wonderfully new modern apartment building and furnished it with the most tastefully selected collection of art and furnishings that would make even the most snooty of Interior Design Magazine critics blush with envy. The facebook invite for your inaugural house warming shindig has been sent. The cabinets are stocked with a highly curated collection of wines and spirits from far off corners of the world, the playlist has been meticulously chosen (ranging between Kanye and Yo Yo Ma). Surely enough, the knocks start bumping your door. In comes your close friends. 
Your friend who you helped sell her company for millions, that best selling author who used you as his foreword, that friend whose the lead singer in that band which just headlined that big music festival, and always makes sure to hook you up with backstage passes, and that one guy with dreadlocks whose kinda weird but is for some reason hangs out in your orbit of friends. You just assume he's probably a yoga teacher. But then the next knock is different. It's more authoritative. You open the door, and it's Jay Z and Beyonce! The give you a warm hug, and a large bottle of Cognac, allegedly from the collection of Louis the XIV himself. Beyond them, you see a long line forming around the corner with a bouncer that somehow appeared to keep the peace. The line is full of famous athletes, musicians, entrepreneurs, and other cool people like the Dalai Lama. 

Anyways, I'm just predicting what it's going to be like when you live here. It's not like I'm exaggerating or anything. 

___________________________________________________________
Apartment Amenities

Spacious Studios & 1 and 2-Bedroom Apartments

Granite Countertops

Stunning Views of St. Edward's & Downtown

Designer Fixtures

Vaulted Ceilings

Garden Tubs

Cable Ready

Fully Equipped Kitchens

Black Kitchen Appliances

Oversized Balconies

Extra Storage Space

Faux Wood Flooring

Cozy Fireplace

In-Home Washer & Dryer Connections

___________________________________________________________
Community Amenities

Maintenance-Free Living

Sparkling Swimming Pool

Off-Leash Community Dog Park

Abundant Parking

Central Location

State-of-the-Art Fitness Center

Google Fiber-Equipped Community

Close to UT at Austin & Austin Community College

 

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Covered lot.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2503 Wickersham Ln have any available units?
2503 Wickersham Ln doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Austin, TX.
How much is rent in Austin, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Austin Rent Report.
What amenities does 2503 Wickersham Ln have?
Some of 2503 Wickersham Ln's amenities include w/d hookup, google fiber, and patio / balcony. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2503 Wickersham Ln currently offering any rent specials?
2503 Wickersham Ln isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2503 Wickersham Ln pet-friendly?
Yes, 2503 Wickersham Ln is pet friendly.
Does 2503 Wickersham Ln offer parking?
Yes, 2503 Wickersham Ln does offer parking.
Does 2503 Wickersham Ln have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2503 Wickersham Ln does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2503 Wickersham Ln have a pool?
Yes, 2503 Wickersham Ln has a pool.
Does 2503 Wickersham Ln have accessible units?
Yes, 2503 Wickersham Ln has accessible units.
Does 2503 Wickersham Ln have units with dishwashers?
No, 2503 Wickersham Ln does not have units with dishwashers.
Have a question for 2503 Wickersham Ln?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Canyon Springs at Bull Creek
7700 N Capital of Texas Hwy
Austin, TX 78731
Elan Apartment Homes
13145 N Highway 183
Austin, TX 78750
Balcones Club
9218 Balcones Club Dr
Austin, TX 78750
Bexley at Whitestone
9826 North Lake Creek Pkwy
Austin, TX 78717
Hillside Creek
1730 E Oltorf St
Austin, TX 78741
Citadel Tech Ridge
1127 Pearl Retreat Lane
Austin, TX 78753
Camden Huntingdon
12349 Metric Blvd
Austin, TX 78758
Cliffs at Barton Creek
3050 Tamarron Blvd
Austin, TX 78746

Similar Pages

Austin 1 BedroomsAustin 2 Bedrooms
Austin Dog Friendly ApartmentsAustin Pet Friendly Places
Austin Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

San Antonio, TXRound Rock, TXKilleen, TXPflugerville, TX
New Braunfels, TXCedar Park, TXGeorgetown, TXSan Marcos, TX
Temple, TXLeander, TXKyle, TXUniversal City, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

North AustinRiversideWest Oak Hill
Pleasant ValleyDowntown AustinMilwood
East Oak HillWindsor Park

Apartments Near Colleges

Huston-Tillotson UniversitySaint Edward's University
Austin Community College DistrictConcordia University-Texas
The University of Texas at Austin
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity