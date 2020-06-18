2502 Walsh Tarlton Ln

Amenities

in unit laundry google fiber patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher garage

Unit Amenities air conditioning bathtub carpet dishwasher hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities accessible bocce court business center conference room carport clubhouse coffee bar courtyard fire pit gym parking pool bbq/grill bike storage garage google fiber hot tub internet access yoga

Looking for a new apartment?



Hello new best friend, I'm Alex. I was born in Miami and moved to Austin a few years ago upon hearing legends of the breakfast tacos and barbecue. I haven't looked back since. Now I help people find apartments professionally, and I'm free to work with. I've been known to cook up super detailed research spreadsheets for my clients. So what can I do for you?



___________________



It's the 18 hundred and something, and you're basking in the glory of victory, having driven out the terrifying invading forces from that place you don't like. General what's-his-face with all his political connections has pulled some strings, and bestowed upon you many great lands. Awash with your new fortune, you've begun to look forward into the future, what shall be done with this land. After lots of contemplation (and a few beers) you decree that one day, on this specific plot of land will be a wonderful apartment complex in the countryside of Austin, Texas where people will get to enjoy both vast quantities of hill country peacefulness, mixed with sweet futuristic luxuries like fast internet (whatever that is). So yeah, just go along with it and come check this place out!



___________________________________________________________



Apartment Amenities



Warm, modern materials, including gray wood cabinets and two-tone quartz countertops



Open kitchens with chef-style islands



Stainless steel appliances, including self-cleaning oven, side-by-side refrigerator with ice dispenser, microwave, and dishwasher



Garden tubs and walk-in showers with floor-to-ceiling tile surrounds



Dual vanities with ample dress space



Accent mosaic backsplashes



Spacious walk-in closets



Whirlpool washer and dryer included in all residences



Patios or balconies with Hill Country views



Google Fiber, AT&T or Grande high-speed internet



Nine- and-ten foot ceilings with expansive windows and views



Seattle Grey and walnut wood floors



Acousti-Mat sound underlayment



Townhomes with private courtyards and attached two-car garages



Smart-house technology, including Nest thermostats



Industrial-style brushed nickel kitchen faucets



___________________________________________________________



Community Amenities



Designed by award-winning architecture, planning, and urban design firm JHP



Carpeted and conditioned hallways



Modern, landscaped pool courtyard and splash lounge with kitchen, grills and television



Multiple areas for outdoor cooking, dining, and entertaining



Natural-gas outdoor grills with Hill Country stone fire pit



Bocce court



Dog spa with bathing and grooming options



State-of-the-art fitness center with free weights and cardio machines



Yoga studio with spinning bikes and TRX equipment



Outdoor yoga and event lawn



Resident espresso lounge with Wi-Fi, printers, and PC and Mac computers



Resident lounge with television and private work areas



Business center with conference room and digital presentation capabilities



Controlled access to parking garage and all floors



On-site resident storage



Secure bicycle storage and bike shop



Car2go Parking



Reserved parking available



Near Capital Metro bus stop



