Last updated April 23 2020 at 10:45 PM

2501 Thornton Road

2501 Thornton Road · No Longer Available
Location

2501 Thornton Road, Austin, TX 78704
South Lamar

Amenities

granite counters
pet friendly
recently renovated
alarm system
Unit Amenities
granite counters
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
alarm system
MUST-SEE! Awesome 2 bedroom, 1 bath duplex in metro Austin neighborhood Barton Hollow. This unit is in a great location close to Zilker Park and Downtown Austin and offers easy access to Mopac and 360. Granite counters and updated fixtures offering fantastic lighting; New alarm system as well!

Rental Terms: Rent: $1,999, Application Fee: $75, Security Deposit: $1,999, Available Now

Pet Policy: Cats allowed, Dogs allowed
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2501 Thornton Road have any available units?
2501 Thornton Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Austin, TX.
How much is rent in Austin, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Austin Rent Report.
What amenities does 2501 Thornton Road have?
Some of 2501 Thornton Road's amenities include granite counters, pet friendly, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2501 Thornton Road currently offering any rent specials?
2501 Thornton Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2501 Thornton Road pet-friendly?
Yes, 2501 Thornton Road is pet friendly.
Does 2501 Thornton Road offer parking?
No, 2501 Thornton Road does not offer parking.
Does 2501 Thornton Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2501 Thornton Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2501 Thornton Road have a pool?
No, 2501 Thornton Road does not have a pool.
Does 2501 Thornton Road have accessible units?
No, 2501 Thornton Road does not have accessible units.
Does 2501 Thornton Road have units with dishwashers?
No, 2501 Thornton Road does not have units with dishwashers.
