2501 Pearl St., Apt#619

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan dishwasher furnished granite counters in unit laundry patio / balcony refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities gym parking pool cats allowed dogs allowed internet access pet friendly

Block on 25th West - Studio (1 bedroom x 1 bath) Apartment on Block on 25th West

Starting as early as December 21st, 2018 to as late as August (negotiable)

Very close to campus

Address: 2501 Pearl St, Austin TX, 78705

Rent: $1064 + utilities

Fully equipped kitchens with granite countertops, stainless steel appliances & cherry wood cabinets

Vinyl composite tile flooring

9-foot ceilings

2 wood-style blinds

Ceiling fans

Washer & dryer included

Gym facility included

Private balcony & terrace

Internet & cable TV included

Fully furnished

Huge balcony



(RLNE4601546)