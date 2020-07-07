2501 Pearl St., Apt#619

Amenities
Block on 25th West - Studio (1 bedroom x 1 bath) Apartment on Block on 25th West
Starting as early as December 21st, 2018 to as late as August (negotiable)
Very close to campus
Address: 2501 Pearl St, Austin TX, 78705
Rent: $1064 + utilities
Fully equipped kitchens with granite countertops, stainless steel appliances & cherry wood cabinets
Vinyl composite tile flooring
9-foot ceilings
2 wood-style blinds
Ceiling fans
Washer & dryer included
Gym facility included
Private balcony & terrace
Internet & cable TV included
Fully furnished
Huge balcony\n\nFeatures:Pool, Air Conditioning, Balcony, Cable Internet, Cable TV, Fully Furnished, Heating, Dishwasher, Washer/Dryer, Refrigerator, Gym, Wi-Fi, Buzzer/Wireless Intercom, Dryer
(RLNE4601546)