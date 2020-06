Amenities

patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher garage walk in closets fireplace

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors microwave oven patio / balcony range walk in closets Property Amenities parking garage

Private townhouse style home in a small (5 unit) complex in the heart of Tarrytown/Deep Eddy! Super convenient location minutes from downtown, shopping, dining, schools, parks, golf and Lake Austin. Light and bright with vaulted ceilings, wood floors, cozy fireplace, built in shelves and bar, master down, 2 car garage. Upstairs bedrooms have large walk in closets and separate vanity areas. Tons of storage! Great schools!