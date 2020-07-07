All apartments in Austin
Find more places like 2500 Burleson Road, Unit 317.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Austin, TX
/
2500 Burleson Road, Unit 317
Last updated May 6 2020 at 7:55 PM

2500 Burleson Road, Unit 317

2500 Burleson Road · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Austin
See all
Parker Lane
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

2500 Burleson Road, Austin, TX 78741
Parker Lane

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
walk in closets
pool
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
fireplace
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
pool
24hr maintenance
bbq/grill
Excellent South Austin location in complex with community pool and grills, near Oltorf & I-35, 12 minutes to downtown, nearby buses. Includes high ceilings, brick fireplace, private balcony with stackable washer/dryer, microwave, spacious loft with walk-in closet accessed by beautiful spiral staircase. Water included. 1–2 pets okay.

Perks: move-in swag bag, online rent, 24/7 emergency repairs, monthly HVAC filters & tenant referral gift cards! $20 Air Filter Program Fee to be added to monthly rent for quality air filters sent right to your door. This saves up to 15% on your utility bill, can prevent costly HVAC repairs, and ensures a healthy home environment.

View our virtual tour: https://tinyurl.com/yx654jde

Once you have seen the virtual tour you are welcome to apply: https://hfp.managebuilding.com/Resident/apps/rentalapp/
Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2500 Burleson Road, Unit 317 have any available units?
2500 Burleson Road, Unit 317 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Austin, TX.
How much is rent in Austin, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Austin Rent Report.
What amenities does 2500 Burleson Road, Unit 317 have?
Some of 2500 Burleson Road, Unit 317's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2500 Burleson Road, Unit 317 currently offering any rent specials?
2500 Burleson Road, Unit 317 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2500 Burleson Road, Unit 317 pet-friendly?
Yes, 2500 Burleson Road, Unit 317 is pet friendly.
Does 2500 Burleson Road, Unit 317 offer parking?
No, 2500 Burleson Road, Unit 317 does not offer parking.
Does 2500 Burleson Road, Unit 317 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2500 Burleson Road, Unit 317 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2500 Burleson Road, Unit 317 have a pool?
Yes, 2500 Burleson Road, Unit 317 has a pool.
Does 2500 Burleson Road, Unit 317 have accessible units?
No, 2500 Burleson Road, Unit 317 does not have accessible units.
Does 2500 Burleson Road, Unit 317 have units with dishwashers?
No, 2500 Burleson Road, Unit 317 does not have units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Helpful Articles
What Is Subletting? What Are the Pros and Cons?
Do You Need an Apartment Cosigner?
Rental References for Your Apartment Application. Who to Select?
Rental Inspection Checklist – What to Look For
Top 10 Tips for Saving on Rent
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Brodie
8700 Brodie Ln
Austin, TX 78745
Bell Hill Country
8600 W Highway 71
Austin, TX 78735
Su Casa
109 W 39th St
Austin, TX 78751
Terrain
5112 S 1st St
Austin, TX 78745
Radius on Grove
2301 Grove Blvd
Austin, TX 78741
Waterloo Flats
1300 S Pleasant Valley Rd
Austin, TX 78741
Promontory Point
2250 Ridgepoint Dr
Austin, TX 78754
Skyhouse Austin
51 Rainey St
Austin, TX 78701

Similar Pages

Austin 1 BedroomsAustin 2 BedroomsAustin Dog Friendly Apartments
Austin Pet Friendly PlacesAustin Studio Apartments
Williamson County ApartmentsBexar County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

San Antonio, TXRound Rock, TXKilleen, TXPflugerville, TX
New Braunfels, TXCedar Park, TXGeorgetown, TXSan Marcos, TX
Temple, TXLeander, TXKyle, TXUniversal City, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

North AustinRiversideWest Oak Hill
Pleasant ValleyDowntown AustinMilwood
East Oak HillWindsor Park

Apartments Near Colleges

Huston-Tillotson UniversitySaint Edward's University
Austin Community College DistrictConcordia University-Texas
The University of Texas at Austin