2500 Burleson Road, Unit 317

Unit Amenities air conditioning fireplace in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony walk in closets Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly pool 24hr maintenance bbq/grill

Excellent South Austin location in complex with community pool and grills, near Oltorf & I-35, 12 minutes to downtown, nearby buses. Includes high ceilings, brick fireplace, private balcony with stackable washer/dryer, microwave, spacious loft with walk-in closet accessed by beautiful spiral staircase. Water included. 1–2 pets okay.



Perks: move-in swag bag, online rent, 24/7 emergency repairs, monthly HVAC filters & tenant referral gift cards! $20 Air Filter Program Fee to be added to monthly rent for quality air filters sent right to your door. This saves up to 15% on your utility bill, can prevent costly HVAC repairs, and ensures a healthy home environment.



View our virtual tour: https://tinyurl.com/yx654jde



Once you have seen the virtual tour you are welcome to apply: https://hfp.managebuilding.com/Resident/apps/rentalapp/

