Home
/
Austin, TX
/
2450 Wickersham Ln.
Last updated April 23 2020 at 10:44 PM
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
Rent Calculator
Helpful Articles
FAQs
2450 Wickersham Ln.
2450 Wickersham Lane
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Location
2450 Wickersham Lane, Austin, TX 78741
Parker Lane
Amenities
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
East Riverside 1x1 -
(RLNE5488269)
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?
Calculate My Rent
Frequently Asked Questions
Does 2450 Wickersham Ln. have any available units?
2450 Wickersham Ln. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Austin, TX.
Austin, TX
.
How much is rent in Austin, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Austin Rent Report.
Austin Rent Report
.
Is 2450 Wickersham Ln. currently offering any rent specials?
2450 Wickersham Ln. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2450 Wickersham Ln. pet-friendly?
Yes, 2450 Wickersham Ln. is pet friendly.
Does 2450 Wickersham Ln. offer parking?
No, 2450 Wickersham Ln. does not offer parking.
Does 2450 Wickersham Ln. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2450 Wickersham Ln. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2450 Wickersham Ln. have a pool?
No, 2450 Wickersham Ln. does not have a pool.
Does 2450 Wickersham Ln. have accessible units?
No, 2450 Wickersham Ln. does not have accessible units.
Does 2450 Wickersham Ln. have units with dishwashers?
No, 2450 Wickersham Ln. does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2450 Wickersham Ln. have units with air conditioning?
No, 2450 Wickersham Ln. does not have units with air conditioning.
