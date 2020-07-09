Rent Calculator
Last updated September 17 2019 at 3:16 AM
1 of 5
2425 Elmont Dr
2425 Elmont Drive
·
No Longer Available
Location
2425 Elmont Drive, Austin, TX 78741
Riverside
Amenities
in unit laundry
google fiber
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dogs allowed
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
walk in closets
Property Amenities
courtyard
on-site laundry
pool
bbq/grill
bike storage
dogs allowed
google fiber
pet friendly
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/31e4b9b0a3 ---- Amenities Community Amenities •BBQ/Picnic Area •Bike Racks •Community Courtyards •Dog Friendly •Walk to Lady Bird Lake Hike & Bike Trail •Walking Distance to Boardwalk Trail at Lady Bird Lake •Bicycle Rentals •Car2Go Location •Google Fiber •Electric Vehicle Charging Stations •On-Site Laundry Center •On-Site Maintenance •On-Site Management •Pool •On the UT Shuttle #680 •Outdoor Kitchen Apartment Amenities •Designer Interior Finish* •Downtown Views* •Faux Wood Flooring •Fenced Yards* •Granite Countertops •Patio/Balcony •Spacious Closets •Vaulted Ceilings* •Walk In Closets •Washer Dryer in Unit*
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 2425 Elmont Dr have any available units?
2425 Elmont Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Austin, TX
.
How much is rent in Austin, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Austin Rent Report
.
What amenities does 2425 Elmont Dr have?
Some of 2425 Elmont Dr's amenities include in unit laundry, google fiber, and patio / balcony. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 2425 Elmont Dr currently offering any rent specials?
2425 Elmont Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2425 Elmont Dr pet-friendly?
Yes, 2425 Elmont Dr is pet friendly.
Does 2425 Elmont Dr offer parking?
No, 2425 Elmont Dr does not offer parking.
Does 2425 Elmont Dr have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2425 Elmont Dr offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2425 Elmont Dr have a pool?
Yes, 2425 Elmont Dr has a pool.
Does 2425 Elmont Dr have accessible units?
No, 2425 Elmont Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 2425 Elmont Dr have units with dishwashers?
No, 2425 Elmont Dr does not have units with dishwashers.
