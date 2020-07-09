All apartments in Austin
2425 Elmont

2425 Elmont Dr · No Longer Available
Location

2425 Elmont Dr, Austin, TX 78741
Riverside

Amenities

in unit laundry
google fiber
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
walk in closets
Property Amenities
courtyard
on-site laundry
pool
bbq/grill
cats allowed
dogs allowed
google fiber
pet friendly
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/bb663b8097 ----
Community Amenities
Outdoor Kitchen
BBQ/Picnic Area
Bicycle Rentals
Car2Go Location
Community Courtyards
Dog Friendly
Electric Vehicle Charging Stations
Google Fiber
On the UT Shuttle #680
On-Site Laundry Center
On-Site Maintenance
On-Site Management
Walk to Lady Bird Lake Hike & Bike Trail
Walking Distance to Boardwalk Trail at Lady Bird Lake

Apartment Amenities
Spacious Closets
Vaulted Ceilings*
Fenced Yards*
Granite Countertops
Faux Wood Flooring
Walk In Closets
Patio/Balcony
Washer Dryer in Unit*
Pet Policy
Pets - Max 2 allowed, One time Fee $400.00, Rent $20.00
Comments: We love your pets! No age, size, or breed restrictions for well behaved animals. All fees are per pet.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2425 Elmont have any available units?
2425 Elmont doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Austin, TX.
How much is rent in Austin, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Austin Rent Report.
What amenities does 2425 Elmont have?
Some of 2425 Elmont's amenities include in unit laundry, google fiber, and patio / balcony. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2425 Elmont currently offering any rent specials?
2425 Elmont is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2425 Elmont pet-friendly?
Yes, 2425 Elmont is pet friendly.
Does 2425 Elmont offer parking?
No, 2425 Elmont does not offer parking.
Does 2425 Elmont have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2425 Elmont offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2425 Elmont have a pool?
Yes, 2425 Elmont has a pool.
Does 2425 Elmont have accessible units?
No, 2425 Elmont does not have accessible units.
Does 2425 Elmont have units with dishwashers?
No, 2425 Elmont does not have units with dishwashers.

