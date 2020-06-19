All apartments in Austin
2425 E RIVERSIDE DR
Last updated May 26 2020 at 2:31 AM

2425 E RIVERSIDE DR

2425 East Riverside Drive · (512) 318-2701
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

2425 East Riverside Drive, Austin, TX 78741
Riverside

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Listanza

1 Bedroom

Unit 1 Bed · Avail. now

$1,138

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 650 sqft

Amenities

w/d hookup
google fiber
recently renovated
gym
playground
clubhouse
Unit Amenities
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
clubhouse
gym
playground
google fiber
Escape the busyness of life in this modern, sophisticated community located only miles from the Hike and Bike trail and downtown Austin. The superbly designed apartments feature vertical blinds, washer and dryer connections, spacious bedrooms and closets and Google Fiber. Attend the planned resident events, hangout in the elegant clubhouse, get an energizing workout in the fitness center or take the kiddos over to the playground. However you enjoy spending your leisure time, there's something for everyone! * Pricing and availability change daily. Call for the most updated information. * Images are representative of the property, not necessarily the unit.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2425 E RIVERSIDE DR have any available units?
2425 E RIVERSIDE DR has a unit available for $1,138 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Austin, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Austin Rent Report.
What amenities does 2425 E RIVERSIDE DR have?
Some of 2425 E RIVERSIDE DR's amenities include w/d hookup, google fiber, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2425 E RIVERSIDE DR currently offering any rent specials?
2425 E RIVERSIDE DR isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2425 E RIVERSIDE DR pet-friendly?
No, 2425 E RIVERSIDE DR is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Austin.
Does 2425 E RIVERSIDE DR offer parking?
No, 2425 E RIVERSIDE DR does not offer parking.
Does 2425 E RIVERSIDE DR have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2425 E RIVERSIDE DR does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2425 E RIVERSIDE DR have a pool?
No, 2425 E RIVERSIDE DR does not have a pool.
Does 2425 E RIVERSIDE DR have accessible units?
No, 2425 E RIVERSIDE DR does not have accessible units.
Does 2425 E RIVERSIDE DR have units with dishwashers?
No, 2425 E RIVERSIDE DR does not have units with dishwashers.
