2411 Aldrich St
Last updated April 28 2020 at 4:55 AM

2411 Aldrich St

2411 Aldrich Street · (512) 877-4008
Location

2411 Aldrich Street, Austin, TX 78723
Mueller

Price and availability

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
fireplace
furnished
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
accessible
conference room
carport
clubhouse
courtyard
gym
parking
pool
bbq/grill
bike storage
garage
internet access
yoga
Hey! I'm Amanda Virgin with Taco Street Locating. I'm a formerly deployed combat medic now helping find people find apartments in Austin! We've helped hundreds of people find places to live in Austin. We're 100% free to work with. I'd love to help you find your next apartment in Austin! Check out our website for more information!

It's been a few weeks since you've moved into your wonderfully new modern Mueller apartment building and furnished it with the most tastefully selected collection of art and furnishings that would make even the most snooty of Interior Design Magazine critics blush with envy. The facebook invite for your inaugural house warming shindig has been sent. The cabinets are stocked with a highly curated collection of wines and spirits from far off corners of the world, the playlist has been meticulously chosen (ranging between Kanye and Yo Yo Ma). Surely enough, the knocks start bumping your door. In comes your close friends.

Your friend who you helped sell her company for millions, that best selling author who used you as his foreword, that friend whose the lead singer in that band which just headlined that big music festival, and always makes sure to hook you up with backstage passes, and that one guy with dreadlocks whose kinda weird but is for some reason hangs out in your orbit of friends. You just assume he's probably a yoga teacher. But then the next knock is different. It's more authoritative. You open the door, and it's Jay Z and Beyonce! The give you a warm hug, and a large bottle of Cognac, allegedly from the collection of Louis the XIV himself. Beyond them, you see a long line forming around the corner with a bouncer that somehow appeared to keep the peace. The line is full of famous athletes, musicians, entrepreneurs, and other cool people like the Dalai Lama.

Anyways, I am just predicting what it's going to be like when you live here. It's not like I am exaggerating or anything.

___________________________________________________________

Apartment Amenities

Designer interior finishes

9-12 foot ceilings

Contemporary kitchens with stainless steel ENERGY STAR® appliances

Elegant quartzite countertops and backsplashes

Soft close cabinets and drawers

Under-cabinet lighting

Deep undermount sinks with modern kitchen faucets and pull-down sprayers

Refined wood flooring

Solar shades

Front loading full-size washers and dryers

Separate showers with frameless shower doors

Sunrooms

Technology niches

Spacious patios and balconies

Private walk-up street level entrances

Private fenced yards

Views of Mueller parks, downtown Austin and the University of Texas

___________________________________________________________

Community Amenities

Certified at LEED Platinum® & AEGB 2 Star Rated

Breatheasy® smoke-free community inside and out

Resort-style pool with cabana kitchen

Private outdoor cabanas with individual TVs

Lush courtyards with fireplaces and grills

State-of-the-art fitness center with fitness classes on demand

Elegant rooftop clubroom with gourmet kitchen and breathtaking city views

Tech lounge with computers and Wi-Fi

Conference room with modern technological capabilities

Java bar serving Starbucks coffee

Maker space workshop

Pet spa

Bike storage and repair shop

Controlled access parking garage

Community recycling program

 

 

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Covered lot.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2411 Aldrich St have any available units?
2411 Aldrich St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Austin, TX.
How much is rent in Austin, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Austin Rent Report.
What amenities does 2411 Aldrich St have?
Some of 2411 Aldrich St's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2411 Aldrich St currently offering any rent specials?
2411 Aldrich St isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2411 Aldrich St pet-friendly?
Yes, 2411 Aldrich St is pet friendly.
Does 2411 Aldrich St offer parking?
Yes, 2411 Aldrich St does offer parking.
Does 2411 Aldrich St have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2411 Aldrich St offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2411 Aldrich St have a pool?
Yes, 2411 Aldrich St has a pool.
Does 2411 Aldrich St have accessible units?
Yes, 2411 Aldrich St has accessible units.
Does 2411 Aldrich St have units with dishwashers?
No, 2411 Aldrich St does not have units with dishwashers.
Have a question for 2411 Aldrich St?
