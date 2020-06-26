All apartments in Austin
Last updated August 21 2019 at 11:25 PM

2410 Enfield RD

2410 Enfield Road · No Longer Available
Location

2410 Enfield Road, Austin, TX 78703
Tarrytown

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
pool
Luxury 1st floor upgraded 2 bed 2 bath condo in Tarrytown! Walking distance to Town Lake, Deep Eddy pool, Mozarts coffee, Hula Hut & more. Biking distance to downtown & Zilker Park. Immediate access to Metro & University bus stops. Exemplary schools! Features Granite counters, beautiful wood & tile flooring, updated paint, stainless appliances, 2 tv's, washer/dryer and a georgous murphy bed that turns into a desk. HOA pays trash and water. 2 reserved parking spots (1 covered) and tons of secured storage!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2410 Enfield RD have any available units?
2410 Enfield RD doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Austin, TX.
How much is rent in Austin, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Austin Rent Report.
What amenities does 2410 Enfield RD have?
Some of 2410 Enfield RD's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2410 Enfield RD currently offering any rent specials?
2410 Enfield RD is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2410 Enfield RD pet-friendly?
No, 2410 Enfield RD is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Austin.
Does 2410 Enfield RD offer parking?
Yes, 2410 Enfield RD offers parking.
Does 2410 Enfield RD have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2410 Enfield RD offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2410 Enfield RD have a pool?
Yes, 2410 Enfield RD has a pool.
Does 2410 Enfield RD have accessible units?
No, 2410 Enfield RD does not have accessible units.
Does 2410 Enfield RD have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2410 Enfield RD has units with dishwashers.
