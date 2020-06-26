2410 Enfield RD

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher parking recently renovated

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking pool

Luxury 1st floor upgraded 2 bed 2 bath condo in Tarrytown! Walking distance to Town Lake, Deep Eddy pool, Mozarts coffee, Hula Hut & more. Biking distance to downtown & Zilker Park. Immediate access to Metro & University bus stops. Exemplary schools! Features Granite counters, beautiful wood & tile flooring, updated paint, stainless appliances, 2 tv's, washer/dryer and a georgous murphy bed that turns into a desk. HOA pays trash and water. 2 reserved parking spots (1 covered) and tons of secured storage!