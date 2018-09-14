All apartments in Austin
Last updated April 28 2020 at 4:55 AM

2410 E 6th St

2410 East 6th Street · (512) 877-4008
Location

2410 East 6th Street, Austin, TX 78702
Holly

Price and availability

Amenities

Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
accessible
carport
clubhouse
courtyard
gym
parking
pool
pool table
bbq/grill
garage
internet access
Hey! I'm Amanda Virgin with Taco Street Locating. I'm a formerly deployed combat medic now helping find people find apartments in Austin! My team and I have helped hundreds of people find places to live in Austin. We're 100% free to work with, and we're excellent taco-recommenders. Make sure to visit out site for more info!

Life changed ever since you got the life altering diagnosis. Topo chico itis is what they call it right? The day you got the news you decided you'd be taking things in your own hands. Grabbing the bull by the horns or whatever. No more boss. No more cheap underappreciated work.

You have decided to step your toes in the darker side of entrepreneurship, but what must be done must be done. You are teaming up with an old colleague and leveraging your highly advanced science skills to develop the world's most delicious (and highly addictive) breakfast taco.

Your shady enterprise has cured you of all illnesses (don't ask), and made you an extremely wealthy individual. So much so, you're looking for somewhere befitting of an international breakfast taco kingpin. Nothing will satisfy your thirst for prestige and status as a guacamole gangster like living in this wonderful new East Austin apartment, the one equipped with modern swanky luxuries, and just steps away from East Austin's coolest bars and restaurants.

___________________________________________________________

Apartment Amenities

Nine-foot (or higher) ceilings throughout homes

Stained concrete or plank flooring throughout interiors

Granite or quartz countertops in kitchens and bathrooms

Spacious under-mount sinks in kitchens

Stainless steel appliances and side-by-side refrigerators with in-door ice and water

Front-control electric ranges

Custom hardwood cabinetry with spice racks and drawers for pots and pans

Wine cubbies

Full-size washers and dryers

Ceiling fans with lights in living areas and bedrooms

Undisturbed views of downtown Austin, the State Capital and the University of Texas

___________________________________________________________

Community Amenities

Converse in the Clubhouse Parlor & enjoy a Billiards bout

Relax on the Breezeway Lounge

Stay connected in the WiFi Meeting area

Splash around the Resort-style Pool & hang out in the Private Cabanas

Game-on and Grill-on in Courtyard

Stay fit and cross-train in the Strength & Cardio Gym

Take in the Austin skyline from the Outdoor Terrace

Stash and spiff-up at Bike Parking & Repair Center

Clean Fido (or your bicycle) at the Scrub Center

Re-charge at the Electric Stations in the Controlled Resident Garage

Enjoy the convenience of the ground level Shopping and E+E Fitness Studio

 

 

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Covered lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2410 E 6th St have any available units?
2410 E 6th St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Austin, TX.
How much is rent in Austin, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Austin Rent Report.
What amenities does 2410 E 6th St have?
Some of 2410 E 6th St's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2410 E 6th St currently offering any rent specials?
2410 E 6th St isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2410 E 6th St pet-friendly?
No, 2410 E 6th St is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Austin.
Does 2410 E 6th St offer parking?
Yes, 2410 E 6th St does offer parking.
Does 2410 E 6th St have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2410 E 6th St offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2410 E 6th St have a pool?
Yes, 2410 E 6th St has a pool.
Does 2410 E 6th St have accessible units?
Yes, 2410 E 6th St has accessible units.
Does 2410 E 6th St have units with dishwashers?
No, 2410 E 6th St does not have units with dishwashers.
