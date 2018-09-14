2410 E 6th St

Amenities

Hey! I'm Amanda Virgin with Taco Street Locating. I'm a formerly deployed combat medic now helping find people find apartments in Austin! My team and I have helped hundreds of people find places to live in Austin. We're 100% free to work with, and we're excellent taco-recommenders. Make sure to visit out site for more info!



Life changed ever since you got the life altering diagnosis. Topo chico itis is what they call it right? The day you got the news you decided you'd be taking things in your own hands. Grabbing the bull by the horns or whatever. No more boss. No more cheap underappreciated work.



You have decided to step your toes in the darker side of entrepreneurship, but what must be done must be done. You are teaming up with an old colleague and leveraging your highly advanced science skills to develop the world's most delicious (and highly addictive) breakfast taco.



Your shady enterprise has cured you of all illnesses (don't ask), and made you an extremely wealthy individual. So much so, you're looking for somewhere befitting of an international breakfast taco kingpin. Nothing will satisfy your thirst for prestige and status as a guacamole gangster like living in this wonderful new East Austin apartment, the one equipped with modern swanky luxuries, and just steps away from East Austin's coolest bars and restaurants.



Apartment Amenities



Nine-foot (or higher) ceilings throughout homes



Stained concrete or plank flooring throughout interiors



Granite or quartz countertops in kitchens and bathrooms



Spacious under-mount sinks in kitchens



Stainless steel appliances and side-by-side refrigerators with in-door ice and water



Front-control electric ranges



Custom hardwood cabinetry with spice racks and drawers for pots and pans



Wine cubbies



Full-size washers and dryers



Ceiling fans with lights in living areas and bedrooms



Undisturbed views of downtown Austin, the State Capital and the University of Texas



Community Amenities



Converse in the Clubhouse Parlor & enjoy a Billiards bout



Relax on the Breezeway Lounge



Stay connected in the WiFi Meeting area



Splash around the Resort-style Pool & hang out in the Private Cabanas



Game-on and Grill-on in Courtyard



Stay fit and cross-train in the Strength & Cardio Gym



Take in the Austin skyline from the Outdoor Terrace



Stash and spiff-up at Bike Parking & Repair Center



Clean Fido (or your bicycle) at the Scrub Center



Re-charge at the Electric Stations in the Controlled Resident Garage



Enjoy the convenience of the ground level Shopping and E+E Fitness Studio







