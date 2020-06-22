Beautiful finishing and open floor plan with abundance of natural light. Large Yard & Patio. Large Utility Room. Hurry This Unit Will Not Last. Remodeled 2012 This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 2409 Ventura Drive have any available units?
2409 Ventura Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Austin, TX.
How much is rent in Austin, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Austin Rent Report.
Is 2409 Ventura Drive currently offering any rent specials?
2409 Ventura Drive isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2409 Ventura Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 2409 Ventura Drive is pet friendly.
Does 2409 Ventura Drive offer parking?
No, 2409 Ventura Drive does not offer parking.
Does 2409 Ventura Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2409 Ventura Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2409 Ventura Drive have a pool?
No, 2409 Ventura Drive does not have a pool.
Does 2409 Ventura Drive have accessible units?
No, 2409 Ventura Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 2409 Ventura Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 2409 Ventura Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2409 Ventura Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 2409 Ventura Drive does not have units with air conditioning.