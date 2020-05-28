All apartments in Austin
2408 Manor Road

2408 Manor Road · (512) 501-2449
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

2408 Manor Road, Austin, TX 78722
Cherrywood

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Listanza

1 Bedroom

Unit 1 Bed · Avail. now

$1,049

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 562 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

parking
recently renovated
walk in closets
gym
courtyard
some paid utils
Unit Amenities
microwave
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
courtyard
gym
parking
internet access
No regrets when you choose this amazing property to call home. Live in the heart of the Manor Road area where you can walk to amazing local restaurants, pubs and shops. UT is a few miles away and downtown is easily accessible. Features include energy-efficient appliances, a microwave, walk-in closets, fitness center, faux wood, covered parking, a courtyard with free Wi-Fi and individual water heaters. Inquire today! * Pricing and availability change daily. Call for the most updated information. * Images are representative of the property, not necessarily the unit.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2408 Manor Road have any available units?
2408 Manor Road has a unit available for $1,049 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Austin, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Austin Rent Report.
What amenities does 2408 Manor Road have?
Some of 2408 Manor Road's amenities include parking, recently renovated, and walk in closets. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2408 Manor Road currently offering any rent specials?
2408 Manor Road isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2408 Manor Road pet-friendly?
No, 2408 Manor Road is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Austin.
Does 2408 Manor Road offer parking?
Yes, 2408 Manor Road does offer parking.
Does 2408 Manor Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2408 Manor Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2408 Manor Road have a pool?
No, 2408 Manor Road does not have a pool.
Does 2408 Manor Road have accessible units?
No, 2408 Manor Road does not have accessible units.
Does 2408 Manor Road have units with dishwashers?
No, 2408 Manor Road does not have units with dishwashers.
