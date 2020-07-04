2408 East Side DR

Amenities

Luxury Rental in Travis Heights Area available now, Google Fiber, outdoor shower, Modern pool, & 10 person hot tub! 3 bedrooms 2 baths + separate Office. Walk to trails and restaurants. Come live the SoCo Travis Heights lifestyle.Walk to South Congress & Big Stacy Park/Pool, which is 6 acres of woody trails, all blocks away from this home! 600 SQFT private pergola deck made for entertaining and relaxing. Open floor plan with Hardwood floors throughout. Virtual showing video on www.78704Realty.com