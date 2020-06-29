All apartments in Austin
2405 ALLRED DR
June 5 2020

2405 ALLRED DR

2405 Allred Drive · No Longer Available
Location

2405 Allred Drive, Austin, TX 78748

Amenities

dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
walk in closets
oven
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
oven
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
4 Bedrooms*No neighbors on left*VERY large back yard-Approx 60 ft deep*Full Sprinkler system*Full 2-car garage with opener* All ceramic tile on first floor*New flooring upstairs* Complete interior paint*New appliances*Spacious upstairs master bedroom*walk-in closets in all rooms

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2405 ALLRED DR have any available units?
2405 ALLRED DR doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Austin, TX.
How much is rent in Austin, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Austin Rent Report.
What amenities does 2405 ALLRED DR have?
Some of 2405 ALLRED DR's amenities include dishwasher, garage, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2405 ALLRED DR currently offering any rent specials?
2405 ALLRED DR is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2405 ALLRED DR pet-friendly?
No, 2405 ALLRED DR is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Austin.
Does 2405 ALLRED DR offer parking?
Yes, 2405 ALLRED DR offers parking.
Does 2405 ALLRED DR have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2405 ALLRED DR does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2405 ALLRED DR have a pool?
No, 2405 ALLRED DR does not have a pool.
Does 2405 ALLRED DR have accessible units?
No, 2405 ALLRED DR does not have accessible units.
Does 2405 ALLRED DR have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2405 ALLRED DR has units with dishwashers.
