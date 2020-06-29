2405 ALLRED DR

4 Bedrooms*No neighbors on left*VERY large back yard-Approx 60 ft deep*Full Sprinkler system*Full 2-car garage with opener* All ceramic tile on first floor*New flooring upstairs* Complete interior paint*New appliances*Spacious upstairs master bedroom*walk-in closets in all rooms
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.
