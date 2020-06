Amenities

parking

Unit Amenities Property Amenities parking

2404 Longview - Shadow Hill 101 Available 08/01/20 SHADOW HILL 101 - These are fantastic condos in the outskirts of West Campus. They provide a close proximity to UT while being some of the most affordable condos in the area. The unit has parking included and has plenty of room for all of your belongings. Call today for a showing!



(RLNE2145538)