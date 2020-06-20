Rent Calculator
Last updated June 18 2020 at 10:11 AM
1 of 10
2404 Burleson Ct A
2404 Burleson Court
·
No Longer Available
Location
2404 Burleson Court, Austin, TX 78741
Parker Lane
Amenities
w/d hookup
pet friendly
parking
Unit Amenities
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
Wow! You simply will not find such a beautiful 2 bedroom, 5 minutes from downtown for less than $750 per bedroom! Condo-quality, high-end finishes, S/S appliances, and nice backyards await.
(RLNE5768993)
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 2404 Burleson Ct A have any available units?
2404 Burleson Ct A doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Austin, TX
.
How much is rent in Austin, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Austin Rent Report
.
Is 2404 Burleson Ct A currently offering any rent specials?
2404 Burleson Ct A isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2404 Burleson Ct A pet-friendly?
Yes, 2404 Burleson Ct A is pet friendly.
Does 2404 Burleson Ct A offer parking?
Yes, 2404 Burleson Ct A does offer parking.
Does 2404 Burleson Ct A have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2404 Burleson Ct A does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2404 Burleson Ct A have a pool?
No, 2404 Burleson Ct A does not have a pool.
Does 2404 Burleson Ct A have accessible units?
No, 2404 Burleson Ct A does not have accessible units.
Does 2404 Burleson Ct A have units with dishwashers?
No, 2404 Burleson Ct A does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2404 Burleson Ct A have units with air conditioning?
No, 2404 Burleson Ct A does not have units with air conditioning.
