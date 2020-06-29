Rent Calculator
Apartments In All 50 States
Apartments Near You
Apartments Near Colleges
Apartments In Our Most Popular Cities
Popular Searches
Studio Apartments
1 Bedroom Apartments
2 Bedroom Apartments
Cheap Apartments
Pet Friendly Apartments
Luxury Apartments
Renter Life
Questions to Ask When Renting an Apartment
The Apartment Application Process
First Apartment Checklist
How to Find a Pet-Friendly Apartment
The True Cost of Renting
Research
Rental Management
Company News
Popular Cities
Atlanta Apartments
Austin Apartments
Charlotte Apartments
Chicago Apartments
Dallas Apartments
Denver Apartments
Fort Worth Apartments
Houston Apartments
Indianapolis Apartments
Jacksonville Apartments
Los Angeles Apartments
Nashville Apartments
New York Apartments
Philadelphia Apartments
Phoenix Apartments
San Antonio Apartments
San Diego Apartments
San Francisco Apartments
Seattle Apartments
Washington Apartments
List with us
Sign up
Log in
All apartments in Austin
Find more places like 2403 Ventura Dr.
How many bedrooms do you need?
S
Studio
1
Bed
2
Beds
3+
Beds
Next
Home
/
Austin, TX
/
2403 Ventura Dr
Last updated April 27 2020 at 5:45 PM
1 of 23
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
2403 Ventura Dr
2403 Ventura Drive
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Austin
See all
Parker Lane
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Location
2403 Ventura Drive, Austin, TX 78741
Parker Lane
Amenities
in unit laundry
dishwasher
pet friendly
carport
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
in unit laundry
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
carport
parking
Great 2/1 duplex with fenced in yard. Quick walk to Mabel Davis Park. Duplex doesn't have any shared walls. Easy access to Hwy 71 and I-35
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
cats, dogs
Parking Details:
Covered lot.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 2403 Ventura Dr have any available units?
2403 Ventura Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Austin, TX
.
How much is rent in Austin, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Austin Rent Report
.
What amenities does 2403 Ventura Dr have?
Some of 2403 Ventura Dr's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 2403 Ventura Dr currently offering any rent specials?
2403 Ventura Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2403 Ventura Dr pet-friendly?
Yes, 2403 Ventura Dr is pet friendly.
Does 2403 Ventura Dr offer parking?
Yes, 2403 Ventura Dr offers parking.
Does 2403 Ventura Dr have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2403 Ventura Dr offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2403 Ventura Dr have a pool?
No, 2403 Ventura Dr does not have a pool.
Does 2403 Ventura Dr have accessible units?
No, 2403 Ventura Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 2403 Ventura Dr have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2403 Ventura Dr has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
How to Furnish an Apartment on a Budget
The Best Cities for Singles 2019
How to Budget for Your First Apartment (Checklist and Tips)
Best Cities for Pets 2019
Do You Need an Apartment Cosigner?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?
Calculate My Rent
Similar Listings
Bridge at Terracina Apartment Homes
8100 N Mo Pac Expy
Austin, TX 78759
Estancia Villas
1200 Estancia Parkway
Austin, TX 78748
Griffis Lakeline Station
13425 Ranch Road 620 N
Austin, TX 78729
The Baxter at Westwood
10707 Lake Creek Pkwy
Austin, TX 78750
The Asten at Ribelin Ranch
9900 McNeil Dr
Austin, TX 78750
Bexley 3Five
8003 S Interstate 35
Austin, TX 78744
Verde Apartments
2310 Wickersham Ln
Austin, TX 78741
Villas at Stone Oak Ranch
13021 Legendary Dr
Austin, TX 78727
Similar Pages
Austin 1 Bedrooms
Austin 2 Bedrooms
Austin Dog Friendly Apartments
Austin Pet Friendly Places
Austin Studio Apartments
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
San Antonio, TX
Round Rock, TX
Killeen, TX
Pflugerville, TX
New Braunfels, TX
Cedar Park, TX
Georgetown, TX
San Marcos, TX
Temple, TX
Leander, TX
Kyle, TX
Universal City, TX
Nearby Neighborhoods
North Austin
Riverside
West Oak Hill
Pleasant Valley
Downtown Austin
Milwood
East Oak Hill
Windsor Park
Apartments Near Colleges
Huston-Tillotson University
Saint Edward's University
Austin Community College District
Concordia University-Texas
The University of Texas at Austin