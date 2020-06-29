All apartments in Austin
Find more places like 2403 Ventura Dr.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Austin, TX
/
2403 Ventura Dr
Last updated April 27 2020 at 5:45 PM

2403 Ventura Dr

2403 Ventura Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Austin
See all
Parker Lane
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

2403 Ventura Drive, Austin, TX 78741
Parker Lane

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
pet friendly
carport
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
in unit laundry
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
carport
parking
Great 2/1 duplex with fenced in yard. Quick walk to Mabel Davis Park. Duplex doesn't have any shared walls. Easy access to Hwy 71 and I-35

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Parking Details: Covered lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2403 Ventura Dr have any available units?
2403 Ventura Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Austin, TX.
How much is rent in Austin, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Austin Rent Report.
What amenities does 2403 Ventura Dr have?
Some of 2403 Ventura Dr's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2403 Ventura Dr currently offering any rent specials?
2403 Ventura Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2403 Ventura Dr pet-friendly?
Yes, 2403 Ventura Dr is pet friendly.
Does 2403 Ventura Dr offer parking?
Yes, 2403 Ventura Dr offers parking.
Does 2403 Ventura Dr have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2403 Ventura Dr offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2403 Ventura Dr have a pool?
No, 2403 Ventura Dr does not have a pool.
Does 2403 Ventura Dr have accessible units?
No, 2403 Ventura Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 2403 Ventura Dr have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2403 Ventura Dr has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
How to Furnish an Apartment on a Budget
The Best Cities for Singles 2019
How to Budget for Your First Apartment (Checklist and Tips)
Best Cities for Pets 2019
Do You Need an Apartment Cosigner?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Bridge at Terracina Apartment Homes
8100 N Mo Pac Expy
Austin, TX 78759
Estancia Villas
1200 Estancia Parkway
Austin, TX 78748
Griffis Lakeline Station
13425 Ranch Road 620 N
Austin, TX 78729
The Baxter at Westwood
10707 Lake Creek Pkwy
Austin, TX 78750
The Asten at Ribelin Ranch
9900 McNeil Dr
Austin, TX 78750
Bexley 3Five
8003 S Interstate 35
Austin, TX 78744
Verde Apartments
2310 Wickersham Ln
Austin, TX 78741
Villas at Stone Oak Ranch
13021 Legendary Dr
Austin, TX 78727

Similar Pages

Austin 1 BedroomsAustin 2 Bedrooms
Austin Dog Friendly ApartmentsAustin Pet Friendly Places
Austin Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

San Antonio, TXRound Rock, TXKilleen, TXPflugerville, TX
New Braunfels, TXCedar Park, TXGeorgetown, TXSan Marcos, TX
Temple, TXLeander, TXKyle, TXUniversal City, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

North AustinRiversideWest Oak Hill
Pleasant ValleyDowntown AustinMilwood
East Oak HillWindsor Park

Apartments Near Colleges

Huston-Tillotson UniversitySaint Edward's University
Austin Community College DistrictConcordia University-Texas
The University of Texas at Austin