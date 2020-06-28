All apartments in Austin
Find more places like 2401 Shiloh Dr.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Austin, TX
/
2401 Shiloh Dr
Last updated August 29 2019 at 10:57 AM

2401 Shiloh Dr

2401 Shiloh Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Austin
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all

Location

2401 Shiloh Drive, Austin, TX 78745

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
carpet
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
2401 Shiloh Dr Available 09/07/19 3 Bedroom, 2 Bath Home in South Austin Backs to Greenbelt - 3 Bedroom, 2 Bath Home in South Austin South of William Cannon Dr off Manchaca Rd. ~ Large Living Area w/ Cathedral Ceiling & Fireplace ~ Wood Laminate Flooring Throughout-No Carpet ~ Updated Kitchen w/Granite Tile Countertops & Stainless Appliances ~ Master Boasts a Cathedral Ceiling & Double Vanity Area w/Separate Bath & Extra Closet Space ~ Large Deck out Back Overlooking Large Backyard That Backs to Greenbelt ~ 2 Car Garage ~ Close to Great Schools, Shopping & Dining ~ Minutes to Downtown

(RLNE4622729)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2401 Shiloh Dr have any available units?
2401 Shiloh Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Austin, TX.
How much is rent in Austin, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Austin Rent Report.
What amenities does 2401 Shiloh Dr have?
Some of 2401 Shiloh Dr's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2401 Shiloh Dr currently offering any rent specials?
2401 Shiloh Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2401 Shiloh Dr pet-friendly?
Yes, 2401 Shiloh Dr is pet friendly.
Does 2401 Shiloh Dr offer parking?
Yes, 2401 Shiloh Dr offers parking.
Does 2401 Shiloh Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2401 Shiloh Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2401 Shiloh Dr have a pool?
No, 2401 Shiloh Dr does not have a pool.
Does 2401 Shiloh Dr have accessible units?
No, 2401 Shiloh Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 2401 Shiloh Dr have units with dishwashers?
No, 2401 Shiloh Dr does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
How to Move Cross Country
Differences Between Studio and Efficiency Apartments
Forms Needed to Rent an Apartment
12 Questions To Ask When Renting An Apartment
How to Find a Roommate – 7 Tips
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Trillium Terrace
6500 Menchaca Rd
Austin, TX 78745
Balcones Woods
11215 Research Blvd
Austin, TX 78759
Mesa Verde
3201 Duval Rd
Austin, TX 78759
Addison at Kramer Station
2601 Esperanza Crossing
Austin, TX 78758
33 Hundred
3300 Wells Branch Pkwy
Austin, TX 78728
Hidden Timber Apartments
13359 Pond Springs Rd
Austin, TX 78729
Westerly 360
2500 Walsh Tarlton Ln
Austin, TX 78746
Nichols Park
5001 Convict Hill Rd
Austin, TX 78749

Similar Pages

Austin 1 BedroomsAustin 2 Bedrooms
Austin Dog Friendly ApartmentsAustin Pet Friendly Places
Austin Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

San Antonio, TXRound Rock, TXKilleen, TXPflugerville, TX
New Braunfels, TXCedar Park, TXGeorgetown, TXSan Marcos, TX
Temple, TXLeander, TXKyle, TXUniversal City, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

North AustinRiversideWest Oak Hill
Pleasant ValleyDowntown AustinMilwood
East Oak HillWindsor Park

Apartments Near Colleges

Huston-Tillotson UniversitySaint Edward's University
Austin Community College DistrictConcordia University-Texas
The University of Texas at Austin