2401 Shiloh Dr Available 09/07/19 3 Bedroom, 2 Bath Home in South Austin Backs to Greenbelt - 3 Bedroom, 2 Bath Home in South Austin South of William Cannon Dr off Manchaca Rd. ~ Large Living Area w/ Cathedral Ceiling & Fireplace ~ Wood Laminate Flooring Throughout-No Carpet ~ Updated Kitchen w/Granite Tile Countertops & Stainless Appliances ~ Master Boasts a Cathedral Ceiling & Double Vanity Area w/Separate Bath & Extra Closet Space ~ Large Deck out Back Overlooking Large Backyard That Backs to Greenbelt ~ 2 Car Garage ~ Close to Great Schools, Shopping & Dining ~ Minutes to Downtown



(RLNE4622729)