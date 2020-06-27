Clean single-family home with updated kitchen, brand new back deck, new fence and gate, fresh interior paint. 2 car garage with additional parking in driveway and street. Quite cul-de-sac in south austin.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Parking Details: Garage lot.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 2401 Sheri Oak Ln have any available units?
2401 Sheri Oak Ln doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Austin, TX.
How much is rent in Austin, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Austin Rent Report.
What amenities does 2401 Sheri Oak Ln have?
Some of 2401 Sheri Oak Ln's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2401 Sheri Oak Ln currently offering any rent specials?
2401 Sheri Oak Ln is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2401 Sheri Oak Ln pet-friendly?
Yes, 2401 Sheri Oak Ln is pet friendly.
Does 2401 Sheri Oak Ln offer parking?
Yes, 2401 Sheri Oak Ln offers parking.
Does 2401 Sheri Oak Ln have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2401 Sheri Oak Ln offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2401 Sheri Oak Ln have a pool?
No, 2401 Sheri Oak Ln does not have a pool.
Does 2401 Sheri Oak Ln have accessible units?
No, 2401 Sheri Oak Ln does not have accessible units.
Does 2401 Sheri Oak Ln have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2401 Sheri Oak Ln has units with dishwashers.