All apartments in Austin
Find more places like 2401 Sheri Oak Ln.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Austin, TX
/
2401 Sheri Oak Ln
Last updated July 17 2019 at 7:15 AM

2401 Sheri Oak Ln

2401 Sheri Oak Lane · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Austin
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all

Location

2401 Sheri Oak Lane, Austin, TX 78748

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Clean single-family home with updated kitchen, brand new back deck, new fence and gate, fresh interior paint. 2 car garage with additional parking in driveway and street. Quite cul-de-sac in south austin.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2401 Sheri Oak Ln have any available units?
2401 Sheri Oak Ln doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Austin, TX.
How much is rent in Austin, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Austin Rent Report.
What amenities does 2401 Sheri Oak Ln have?
Some of 2401 Sheri Oak Ln's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2401 Sheri Oak Ln currently offering any rent specials?
2401 Sheri Oak Ln is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2401 Sheri Oak Ln pet-friendly?
Yes, 2401 Sheri Oak Ln is pet friendly.
Does 2401 Sheri Oak Ln offer parking?
Yes, 2401 Sheri Oak Ln offers parking.
Does 2401 Sheri Oak Ln have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2401 Sheri Oak Ln offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2401 Sheri Oak Ln have a pool?
No, 2401 Sheri Oak Ln does not have a pool.
Does 2401 Sheri Oak Ln have accessible units?
No, 2401 Sheri Oak Ln does not have accessible units.
Does 2401 Sheri Oak Ln have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2401 Sheri Oak Ln has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
College Student’s Guide to Off-Campus Housing
How to Move Cross Country
What Parents Should Look for in an Apartment
How to Find a Sublet
How Much Does an Apartment Cost? Hidden Costs of Renting
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Bell South Lamar
2717 South Lamar
Austin, TX 78704
Iron Rock Ranch
1215 W Slaughter Ln
Austin, TX 78748
Farmhouse
10801 S IH 35
Austin, TX 78747
Logans Mill
1912 E William Cannon Dr
Austin, TX 78744
Mesh 2
2103 Elmont Dr
Austin, TX 78741
Eastside Station
1700 E 4th St
Austin, TX 78702
The Copeland
2511 West Braker Lane
Austin, TX 78758
Hunt Club Austin
3101 Shoreline Dr
Austin, TX 78728

Similar Pages

Austin 1 BedroomsAustin 2 Bedrooms
Austin Dog Friendly ApartmentsAustin Pet Friendly Places
Austin Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

San Antonio, TXRound Rock, TXKilleen, TXPflugerville, TX
New Braunfels, TXCedar Park, TXGeorgetown, TXSan Marcos, TX
Temple, TXLeander, TXKyle, TXUniversal City, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

North AustinRiversideWest Oak Hill
Pleasant ValleyDowntown AustinMilwood
East Oak HillWindsor Park

Apartments Near Colleges

Huston-Tillotson UniversitySaint Edward's University
Austin Community College DistrictConcordia University-Texas
The University of Texas at Austin