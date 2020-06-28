Rent Calculator
Apartments In All 50 States
Apartments Near You
Apartments Near Colleges
Apartments In Our Most Popular Cities
Popular Searches
Studio Apartments
1 Bedroom Apartments
2 Bedroom Apartments
Cheap Apartments
Pet Friendly Apartments
Luxury Apartments
Renter Life
Questions to Ask When Renting an Apartment
The Apartment Application Process
First Apartment Checklist
How to Find a Pet-Friendly Apartment
The True Cost of Renting
Research
Rental Management
Company News
Popular Cities
Atlanta Apartments
Austin Apartments
Charlotte Apartments
Chicago Apartments
Dallas Apartments
Denver Apartments
Fort Worth Apartments
Houston Apartments
Indianapolis Apartments
Jacksonville Apartments
Los Angeles Apartments
Nashville Apartments
New York Apartments
Philadelphia Apartments
Phoenix Apartments
San Antonio Apartments
San Diego Apartments
San Francisco Apartments
Seattle Apartments
Washington Apartments
List with us
Sign up
Log in
All apartments in Austin
Find more places like 2401 Manor rd.
How many bedrooms do you need?
S
Studio
1
Bed
2
Beds
3+
Beds
Next
Home
/
Austin, TX
/
2401 Manor rd
Last updated August 20 2019 at 10:15 AM
1 of 5
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
2401 Manor rd
2401 Manor Rd
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Austin
See all
Upper Boggy Creek
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Location
2401 Manor Rd, Austin, TX 78722
Upper Boggy Creek
Amenities
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
-
(RLNE4371935)
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 2401 Manor rd have any available units?
2401 Manor rd doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Austin, TX
.
How much is rent in Austin, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Austin Rent Report
.
Is 2401 Manor rd currently offering any rent specials?
2401 Manor rd is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2401 Manor rd pet-friendly?
No, 2401 Manor rd is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Austin
.
Does 2401 Manor rd offer parking?
No, 2401 Manor rd does not offer parking.
Does 2401 Manor rd have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2401 Manor rd does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2401 Manor rd have a pool?
No, 2401 Manor rd does not have a pool.
Does 2401 Manor rd have accessible units?
No, 2401 Manor rd does not have accessible units.
Does 2401 Manor rd have units with dishwashers?
No, 2401 Manor rd does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2401 Manor rd have units with air conditioning?
No, 2401 Manor rd does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Micro-Units and Micro-Apartments: What Are They?
What is Prorated Rent? (And How To Calculate It)
How to Break a Lease Without a Penalty or with Minimal Losses
Smooth Moves: 12 Steps to a Successful Move
What is a Duplex Apartment? Are They Right For Me?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?
Calculate My Rent
Similar Listings
Elan Parkside
609 Clayton Ln
Austin, TX 78752
Flatiron Domain
10727 Domain Drive
Austin, TX 78758
Balcones Woods
11215 Research Blvd
Austin, TX 78759
Urban North
8101 San Felipe Blvd
Austin, TX 78729
Townhomes at Sendera Trails
6280 McNeil Dr
Austin, TX 78729
Urbana at Goodnight Ranch
9005 Alderman Drive
Austin, TX 78747
Kensington Court
2204 W North Loop Blvd
Austin, TX 78756
Windsor Oak Hill
6701 Rialto Boulevard
Austin, TX 78735
Similar Pages
Austin 1 Bedrooms
Austin 2 Bedrooms
Austin Dog Friendly Apartments
Austin Pet Friendly Places
Austin Studio Apartments
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
San Antonio, TX
Round Rock, TX
Killeen, TX
Pflugerville, TX
New Braunfels, TX
Cedar Park, TX
Georgetown, TX
San Marcos, TX
Temple, TX
Leander, TX
Kyle, TX
Universal City, TX
Nearby Neighborhoods
North Austin
Riverside
West Oak Hill
Pleasant Valley
Downtown Austin
Milwood
East Oak Hill
Windsor Park
Apartments Near Colleges
Huston-Tillotson University
Saint Edward's University
Austin Community College District
Concordia University-Texas
The University of Texas at Austin