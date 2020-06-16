All apartments in Austin
2401 Manor
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:12 PM

2401 Manor

2401 Manor Road · (512) 474-0111
Location

2401 Manor Road, Austin, TX 78722
Upper Boggy Creek

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

1 Bedroom

Unit 2401 Manor · Avail. now

$1,100

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 700 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
hardwood floors
pet friendly
parking
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
gym
parking
pool
bbq/grill
East University Place #227 - 1st Month's Rent FREE with IMMEDIATE MOVE-IN - Formerly known as East Side Commons, East University Place is newly renovated and offers stainless steel appliances, communal gym, hard wood floors, and a washer and dryer in each unit. Conveniently located just central-east of 35, this complex is just half a mile away from the University of Texas and is right across the street from the city bus stop that goes straight down to the UT west mall and downtown. The pool here is its ~sexiest~ asset -- very large and 3-9ft deep. Large communal spaces for kicking back, and an awesome grill for cookouts with friends and neighbors. Friendly tenants and a relaxed vibe of older UT students and working professionals. The neighborhood itself is charming -- lots of Austin's favorite restaurants just blocks away, and still the remnants of the old East Austin charm.

We're VERY pet friendly! No weight limit or breed restrictions! We LOVE all our furry friends!

We have several newly renovated units that are CURRENTLY VACANT and available for IMMEDIATE MOVE-IN. Every unit features a stack-able washer & dryer, microwave, stainless steel appliances, ceiling fans in all bedrooms & living room area, upgraded fixtures and granite counters! This unit has vinyl wood plank flooring throughout the entire unit.

$500 security deposit for all units ranging from 1-1's and 2 BED-1BATHS. Rent ranging from $1,100 to $1,300 depending on the units. :-) Parking included on site.

Come by and check out our OPEN HOUSE on Saturdays from 10am - 2pm! Beverages and balloons!!! I will take you on a tour of the units and complex!

(RLNE3477616)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2401 Manor have any available units?
2401 Manor has a unit available for $1,100 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Austin, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Austin Rent Report.
What amenities does 2401 Manor have?
Some of 2401 Manor's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2401 Manor currently offering any rent specials?
2401 Manor isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2401 Manor pet-friendly?
Yes, 2401 Manor is pet friendly.
Does 2401 Manor offer parking?
Yes, 2401 Manor does offer parking.
Does 2401 Manor have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2401 Manor offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2401 Manor have a pool?
Yes, 2401 Manor has a pool.
Does 2401 Manor have accessible units?
No, 2401 Manor does not have accessible units.
Does 2401 Manor have units with dishwashers?
No, 2401 Manor does not have units with dishwashers.
