2401 Manor

Amenities

in unit laundry granite counters hardwood floors pet friendly parking recently renovated

Unit Amenities ceiling fan granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly gym parking pool bbq/grill

East University Place #227 - 1st Month's Rent FREE with IMMEDIATE MOVE-IN - Formerly known as East Side Commons, East University Place is newly renovated and offers stainless steel appliances, communal gym, hard wood floors, and a washer and dryer in each unit. Conveniently located just central-east of 35, this complex is just half a mile away from the University of Texas and is right across the street from the city bus stop that goes straight down to the UT west mall and downtown. The pool here is its ~sexiest~ asset -- very large and 3-9ft deep. Large communal spaces for kicking back, and an awesome grill for cookouts with friends and neighbors. Friendly tenants and a relaxed vibe of older UT students and working professionals. The neighborhood itself is charming -- lots of Austin's favorite restaurants just blocks away, and still the remnants of the old East Austin charm.



We're VERY pet friendly! No weight limit or breed restrictions! We LOVE all our furry friends!



We have several newly renovated units that are CURRENTLY VACANT and available for IMMEDIATE MOVE-IN. Every unit features a stack-able washer & dryer, microwave, stainless steel appliances, ceiling fans in all bedrooms & living room area, upgraded fixtures and granite counters! This unit has vinyl wood plank flooring throughout the entire unit.



$500 security deposit for all units ranging from 1-1's and 2 BED-1BATHS. Rent ranging from $1,100 to $1,300 depending on the units. :-) Parking included on site.



Come by and check out our OPEN HOUSE on Saturdays from 10am - 2pm! Beverages and balloons!!! I will take you on a tour of the units and complex!



(RLNE3477616)