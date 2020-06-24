2400 W 9th St

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly recently renovated

Unit Amenities dishwasher granite counters hardwood floors microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Just Updated Deep Eddy/Tarrytown Cottage w/Large front porch - Great Deep Eddy Tarrytown location close to downtown and Lady Bird Lake Hike and Bike trails. Cute 2 bedroom 1 bath Cottage with large front porch, Updated kitchen with granite Counter, new cabinets, tile backsplash, stainless appliances including 5 burner gas range, microwave, dishwasher and refrigerator. Bathroom also updated with granite counter, tile to ceiling tub surround and new tile floor. Wood floors throughout rest of house, Both Bedrooms have 2 closets, separate indoor laundry area, 10 foot ceilings fenced back yard. No Aggressive Breeds. Available immediately.



(RLNE4705367)