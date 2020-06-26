All apartments in Austin
2400 Jarratt Avenue
Last updated August 8 2019 at 5:06 PM

2400 Jarratt Avenue

2400 Jarratt Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

2400 Jarratt Avenue, Austin, TX 78703
Windsor Road

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
pet friendly
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
granite counters
in unit laundry
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Updated Studio, 1 bathroom home. Beautiful black granite counter tops. Beautiful outdoor space.
Community Washer & Dryer
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2400 Jarratt Avenue have any available units?
2400 Jarratt Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Austin, TX.
How much is rent in Austin, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Austin Rent Report.
What amenities does 2400 Jarratt Avenue have?
Some of 2400 Jarratt Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2400 Jarratt Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
2400 Jarratt Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2400 Jarratt Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 2400 Jarratt Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 2400 Jarratt Avenue offer parking?
No, 2400 Jarratt Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 2400 Jarratt Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2400 Jarratt Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2400 Jarratt Avenue have a pool?
No, 2400 Jarratt Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 2400 Jarratt Avenue have accessible units?
No, 2400 Jarratt Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 2400 Jarratt Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 2400 Jarratt Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
