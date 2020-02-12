2339 Douglas

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan granite counters patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities gym pool bbq/grill

---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/43cebfd09a ---- Nestled in the heart of Austin near Travis Heights and Downtown you will find a great place to call home - Chandelier. Tucked away amid rolling hills and towering oaks, Chandelier is now showcasing beautiful, newly renovated apartment homes with interiors inspired by custom home builders. Complete with stylish yet comfortable interiors and local conveniences such as fine dining, shopping, education and entertainment, we offer the carefree living you've earned and the luxury you deserve. Imagine coming home to the space designed with you in mind featuring granite-look countertops, exquisite wood plank flooring, two-inch blinds, and so much more. Enjoy easy access and short commute times to I-35, Hwy 290/71, Hwy 183, Mopac Expwy, and downtown Austin. Tour today and make the decision to live the lifestyle you deserve by coming home to Chandelier.