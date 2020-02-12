All apartments in Austin
2339 Douglas

2339 Douglas Street · No Longer Available
Location

2339 Douglas Street, Austin, TX 78741
Parker Lane

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
recently renovated
gym
pool
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
granite counters
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
gym
pool
bbq/grill
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/43cebfd09a ---- Nestled in the heart of Austin near Travis Heights and Downtown you will find a great place to call home - Chandelier. Tucked away amid rolling hills and towering oaks, Chandelier is now showcasing beautiful, newly renovated apartment homes with interiors inspired by custom home builders. Complete with stylish yet comfortable interiors and local conveniences such as fine dining, shopping, education and entertainment, we offer the carefree living you've earned and the luxury you deserve. Imagine coming home to the space designed with you in mind featuring granite-look countertops, exquisite wood plank flooring, two-inch blinds, and so much more. Enjoy easy access and short commute times to I-35, Hwy 290/71, Hwy 183, Mopac Expwy, and downtown Austin. Tour today and make the decision to live the lifestyle you deserve by coming home to Chandelier.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2339 Douglas have any available units?
2339 Douglas doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Austin, TX.
How much is rent in Austin, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Austin Rent Report.
What amenities does 2339 Douglas have?
Some of 2339 Douglas's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2339 Douglas currently offering any rent specials?
2339 Douglas isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2339 Douglas pet-friendly?
No, 2339 Douglas is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Austin.
Does 2339 Douglas offer parking?
No, 2339 Douglas does not offer parking.
Does 2339 Douglas have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2339 Douglas does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2339 Douglas have a pool?
Yes, 2339 Douglas has a pool.
Does 2339 Douglas have accessible units?
No, 2339 Douglas does not have accessible units.
Does 2339 Douglas have units with dishwashers?
No, 2339 Douglas does not have units with dishwashers.
