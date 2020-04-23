All apartments in Austin
Last updated May 27 2020 at 3:03 PM

2338 Douglas St

2338 Douglas Street · (512) 877-4008
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
2338 Douglas Street, Austin, TX 78741
Hey! I'm Amanda Virgin with Taco Street Locating. I'm a formerly deployed combat medic now helping find people find apartments in Austin! We've helped hundreds of people find places to live in Austin. We're 100% free to work with. I'd love to help you find your next apartment in Austin! Check out our website for more information!

Remember the part in that movie where the record scratches and everyone stops in their tracks to see what just happened.  The wild bewilderment of witnessing something so outrageously unique, it can't be helped but to put a quick pause on space and time itself in order to look at what just happened? Well, coming here is like that. Many people I've taken here have had that "looney toons jaw drop" expression (which is something you should totally google for some nostalgia sake). So yeah, if you want to have that experience, come check this place out!

___________________________________________________________
Apartment Amenities

Google Fiber Coming Soon

Ceiling Fan

Designer Interior Finish  

Disposal

Energy Efficient, Faux Stainless Appliances

Faux Planking Throughout 

Oversized Closets

Patio/Balcony

Greenbelt Views

Full Size Washer & Dryer

2 inch Faux Wood Blinds

___________________________________________________________
Community Amenities

BBQ/Picnic Area 

Clubhouse

Courtesy Patrol

FREE Google Fiber

Fully Equipped Business Center

On-Site Maintenance Team

On-Site Management Team

Package Receiving

Public Transportation

Recreation Room Coming Soon

 

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Covered lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2338 Douglas St have any available units?
2338 Douglas St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Austin, TX.
How much is rent in Austin, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Austin Rent Report.
What amenities does 2338 Douglas St have?
Some of 2338 Douglas St's amenities include in unit laundry, google fiber, and patio / balcony. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2338 Douglas St currently offering any rent specials?
2338 Douglas St isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2338 Douglas St pet-friendly?
No, 2338 Douglas St is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Austin.
Does 2338 Douglas St offer parking?
Yes, 2338 Douglas St does offer parking.
Does 2338 Douglas St have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2338 Douglas St offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2338 Douglas St have a pool?
No, 2338 Douglas St does not have a pool.
Does 2338 Douglas St have accessible units?
Yes, 2338 Douglas St has accessible units.
Does 2338 Douglas St have units with dishwashers?
No, 2338 Douglas St does not have units with dishwashers.
