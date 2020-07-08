All apartments in Austin
Last updated September 17 2019 at 3:15 AM

2311 s 5th

2311 South 5th Street · No Longer Available
Location

2311 South 5th Street, Austin, TX 78704
Bouldin Creek

Amenities

on-site laundry
google fiber
dogs allowed
parking
dog park
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
Property Amenities
business center
courtyard
dog park
on-site laundry
parking
bbq/grill
bike storage
dogs allowed
google fiber
pet friendly
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/68d8b8407d ---- Community Amenities BBQ/Picnic Area Bike Racks Business Center Courtyard Dedicated Car2Go Parking Google Fiber *Ask About Our Free Base Package!* Laundry Facilities Off Street Parking On-Site Maintenance On-Site Management Public Transportation Recycling Spanish Speaking Staff Dog Park Cycle Aid Station

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2311 s 5th have any available units?
2311 s 5th doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Austin, TX.
How much is rent in Austin, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Austin Rent Report.
What amenities does 2311 s 5th have?
Some of 2311 s 5th's amenities include on-site laundry, google fiber, and dogs allowed. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2311 s 5th currently offering any rent specials?
2311 s 5th is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2311 s 5th pet-friendly?
Yes, 2311 s 5th is pet friendly.
Does 2311 s 5th offer parking?
Yes, 2311 s 5th offers parking.
Does 2311 s 5th have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2311 s 5th does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2311 s 5th have a pool?
No, 2311 s 5th does not have a pool.
Does 2311 s 5th have accessible units?
No, 2311 s 5th does not have accessible units.
Does 2311 s 5th have units with dishwashers?
No, 2311 s 5th does not have units with dishwashers.

