Home
/
Austin, TX
/
2308 Rio Grande St
Last updated June 14 2020 at 7:10 AM
1 of 6
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
2308 Rio Grande St
2308 Rio Grande Street
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Austin
See all
West University
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Location
2308 Rio Grande Street, Austin, TX 78705
West University
Amenities
parking
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
parking
Walking distance to UT 8 mints. Gated and security. Restaurant are close by . Safe area.Rent can be negotiable.
Call for appointment
Ven 5129258006
babasrisai@yahoo.com
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Surface lot.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 2308 Rio Grande St have any available units?
2308 Rio Grande St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Austin, TX
.
How much is rent in Austin, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Austin Rent Report
.
Is 2308 Rio Grande St currently offering any rent specials?
2308 Rio Grande St isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2308 Rio Grande St pet-friendly?
No, 2308 Rio Grande St is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Austin
.
Does 2308 Rio Grande St offer parking?
Yes, 2308 Rio Grande St does offer parking.
Does 2308 Rio Grande St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2308 Rio Grande St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2308 Rio Grande St have a pool?
No, 2308 Rio Grande St does not have a pool.
Does 2308 Rio Grande St have accessible units?
No, 2308 Rio Grande St does not have accessible units.
Does 2308 Rio Grande St have units with dishwashers?
No, 2308 Rio Grande St does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2308 Rio Grande St have units with air conditioning?
No, 2308 Rio Grande St does not have units with air conditioning.
