All apartments in Austin
Find more places like 2306 East 9th Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Austin, TX
/
2306 East 9th Street
Last updated June 9 2020 at 9:50 PM

2306 East 9th Street

2306 East 9th Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Austin
See all
Central East Austin
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

2306 East 9th Street, Austin, TX 78702
Central East Austin

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
fire pit
bbq/grill
range
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
range
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
fire pit
bbq/grill
Unique East Austin home. 3 bed w flex room. Bright open floor plan, beautiful finishes & spacious rooms. Large open kit w 4 burner stove, ss apps,& stile stone counters w custom cabs. Balconies off Living &Master. Front yd gas firepit. Solar panels keep energy bills low! Prime Location! Few blocks to E 6th bars/restaurants & E 11th district. Walk/bike to Gourmands Neighborhood Pub, Fleet Coffee, Flyrite Chicken, Blue Dahlia, Hillside Farmacy, Franklin's BBQ, Quickie Pickie, Dell Medical School, UT & MORE!

Rental Terms: Rent: $4,999, Application Fee: $75, Security Deposit: $4,999, Available Now

Pet Policy: Cats allowed, Dogs allowed
Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2306 East 9th Street have any available units?
2306 East 9th Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Austin, TX.
How much is rent in Austin, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Austin Rent Report.
What amenities does 2306 East 9th Street have?
Some of 2306 East 9th Street's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and fire pit. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2306 East 9th Street currently offering any rent specials?
2306 East 9th Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2306 East 9th Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 2306 East 9th Street is pet friendly.
Does 2306 East 9th Street offer parking?
No, 2306 East 9th Street does not offer parking.
Does 2306 East 9th Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2306 East 9th Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2306 East 9th Street have a pool?
No, 2306 East 9th Street does not have a pool.
Does 2306 East 9th Street have accessible units?
No, 2306 East 9th Street does not have accessible units.
Does 2306 East 9th Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 2306 East 9th Street does not have units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
What Parents Should Look for in an Apartment
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Landlord (sample letter)
How to Transfer Utilities to Your New Apartment
Tips for Finding an Apartment in One Week
What to Include in a Roommate Agreement
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Broadstone Travesia
3701 Quick Hill Rd
Austin, TX 78728
Penthouse
1801 Rio Grande St
Austin, TX 78701
Enfield Court Apartments
2606 Enfield Rd
Austin, TX 78703
IMT Residences at Riata
5705 Diehl Trl
Austin, TX 78727
620 Canyon Creek
9009 N FM 620
Austin, TX 78726
Century Travesia
4301 Grand Avenue Pkwy
Austin, TX 78728
Infinity Residences at The Triangle
4600 Guadalupe St W
Austin, TX 78751
Monterra Luxury Apartments
13401 Legendary Dr
Austin, TX 78727

Similar Pages

Austin 1 BedroomsAustin 2 BedroomsAustin Dog Friendly Apartments
Austin Pet Friendly PlacesAustin Studio Apartments
Williamson County ApartmentsBexar County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

San Antonio, TXRound Rock, TXKilleen, TXPflugerville, TX
New Braunfels, TXCedar Park, TXGeorgetown, TXSan Marcos, TX
Temple, TXLeander, TXKyle, TXUniversal City, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

North AustinRiversideWest Oak Hill
Pleasant ValleyDowntown AustinMilwood
East Oak HillWindsor Park

Apartments Near Colleges

Huston-Tillotson UniversitySaint Edward's University
Austin Community College DistrictConcordia University-Texas
The University of Texas at Austin