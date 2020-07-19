Wonderful, very popular neighborhood.2nd living room upstairs with all bedrooms up. Community Pool and Dog park~Nice privacy fenced back yard*Refrigerator and washer and dryer included but not under a warranty*
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 2305 Jesse Owens Drive have any available units?
2305 Jesse Owens Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Austin, TX.
How much is rent in Austin, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Austin Rent Report.
What amenities does 2305 Jesse Owens Drive have?
Some of 2305 Jesse Owens Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2305 Jesse Owens Drive currently offering any rent specials?
2305 Jesse Owens Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2305 Jesse Owens Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 2305 Jesse Owens Drive is pet friendly.
Does 2305 Jesse Owens Drive offer parking?
Yes, 2305 Jesse Owens Drive offers parking.
Does 2305 Jesse Owens Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2305 Jesse Owens Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2305 Jesse Owens Drive have a pool?
Yes, 2305 Jesse Owens Drive has a pool.
Does 2305 Jesse Owens Drive have accessible units?
No, 2305 Jesse Owens Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 2305 Jesse Owens Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2305 Jesse Owens Drive has units with dishwashers.