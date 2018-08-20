Amenities
2305 Hermia St Available 03/08/19 3 Bedroom, 2.5 Bath Modern Home Minutes from Downtown Austin - Bedroom, 2.5 Bath Modern Home Minutes from Downtown Austin ~ Open Floorplan with Breathtaking 19ft ceilings, copious windows, and an abundance of natural light ~ Spacious Gameroom ~Modern Kitchen with Stainless Appliances, 42 White Cabinets, Black Pearl Counters, 5 wood floors, horizontal steel rails, SMART home technology, storage galore ~ Lock & Leave Lifestyle ~ Gated Community ~ Pet Park
(RLNE3767204)