Home
/
Austin, TX
/
2304 Tern Circle - A
Last updated July 8 2019 at 10:37 PM
1 of 10
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
2304 Tern Circle - A
2304 Tern Circle
·
No Longer Available
Location
2304 Tern Circle, Austin, TX 78744
Franklin Park
Amenities
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 2304 Tern Circle - A have any available units?
2304 Tern Circle - A doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Austin, TX
.
How much is rent in Austin, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Austin Rent Report
.
Is 2304 Tern Circle - A currently offering any rent specials?
2304 Tern Circle - A is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2304 Tern Circle - A pet-friendly?
No, 2304 Tern Circle - A is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Austin
.
Does 2304 Tern Circle - A offer parking?
No, 2304 Tern Circle - A does not offer parking.
Does 2304 Tern Circle - A have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2304 Tern Circle - A does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2304 Tern Circle - A have a pool?
No, 2304 Tern Circle - A does not have a pool.
Does 2304 Tern Circle - A have accessible units?
No, 2304 Tern Circle - A does not have accessible units.
Does 2304 Tern Circle - A have units with dishwashers?
No, 2304 Tern Circle - A does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2304 Tern Circle - A have units with air conditioning?
No, 2304 Tern Circle - A does not have units with air conditioning.
