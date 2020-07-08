2303 East Side Drive, Austin, TX 78704 Travis Heights
Amenities
on-site laundry
hardwood floors
pet friendly
recently renovated
stainless steel
pool
Gorgeous Condo in 78704! - Fantastic 1 bedroom unit with updated bamboo floors through out living spaces and bedroom. Tons of natural light and open flowing floor plan. Tons of shelving in dining space. Kitchen has been updated with newer cabinets and stainless steel appliances (except microwave). Bathroom also update with new tile floors and surround. Bedroom offers additional space for office that has a view of the creek! On-site laundry - coin operated machines. Community Pool too! Nice areas to enjoy outside too.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 2303 East Side Drive, #220 have any available units?
2303 East Side Drive, #220 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Austin, TX.
How much is rent in Austin, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Austin Rent Report.
What amenities does 2303 East Side Drive, #220 have?
Some of 2303 East Side Drive, #220's amenities include on-site laundry, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2303 East Side Drive, #220 currently offering any rent specials?
2303 East Side Drive, #220 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2303 East Side Drive, #220 pet-friendly?
Yes, 2303 East Side Drive, #220 is pet friendly.
Does 2303 East Side Drive, #220 offer parking?
No, 2303 East Side Drive, #220 does not offer parking.
Does 2303 East Side Drive, #220 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2303 East Side Drive, #220 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2303 East Side Drive, #220 have a pool?
Yes, 2303 East Side Drive, #220 has a pool.
Does 2303 East Side Drive, #220 have accessible units?
No, 2303 East Side Drive, #220 does not have accessible units.
Does 2303 East Side Drive, #220 have units with dishwashers?
No, 2303 East Side Drive, #220 does not have units with dishwashers.
